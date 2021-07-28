Simu Liu is all muscle and superhero landings as attempts to outrun his destiny in the latest trailer for upcoming MCU installment Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. While the footage may be brief, there is plenty of new shots to wrap your eyeballs around, including more of Marvel's newest superhero fighting the villain Razor Fist aboard a train, as well as further emphasis on the relationship between father, son, and the legacy of the titular Ten Rings.

The 25th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will introduce a newly undiscovered world of martial arts and magic in the MCU. Starring Simu Liu as the title character, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings picks up with the character ten years after running away from his father. Wanting to live a normal life, he is soon drawn back into his father's clandestine Ten Rings organization, where he is forced to confront the past he thought he left behind. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a screenplay he wrote with David Callaham and Andrew Lanham, the movie also stars Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will revolve around the relationship between the Marvel hero and his father, Wenwu AKA The Mandarin, (the real Mandarin that is) played by Tony Leung. "The core of Shang-Chi's arc in the comics is really a family drama," said producer Jonathan Schwartz of the Shang-Chi story. "That was something that Destin keyed into really early on in our conversations, the idea of taking this broken family and this really dark, even abusive family background and seeing what that does to a child over time."

Following the highly controversial depiction of the infamous Marvel supervillain in Iron Man 3, in which Ben Kingsley's Madarin was revealed to be nothing more than a cowardly actor in the employ of Guy Pearce's Aldrich Killian, reworking the character into a more accurate and more familiar version was apparently the plan all along. Marvel Boss Kevin Feige had this to say recently.