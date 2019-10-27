The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings working title has been revealed. The mysterious project is expected to begin shooting next month in Australia. It was announced back in March that Destin Daniel Cretton will be the man behind the camera. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed more information about the movie when he announced Simu Liu as the star of the movie at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Since then, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have wondered about the details surrounding the project.

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings working title is Steamboat. As far as we can tell, it has nothing to do with the storyline or any of the characters, though that could change. Usually a production wants to go with a working title to keep fans from crashing the set and taking photos. This is especially true with Marvel Studios productions since they aim to keep as much secret as they possibly can.

While we don't know much about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, we do know that it will see our hero take on The Mandarin. It was also recently revealed that The Dead Lands star Te Kohe Tuhaka auditioned for the role of Steel-Claw. It appears that the movie will have the titular character running away from home as a child with Steel-Claw being the one to bring him back. This has not been confirmed at this time and things may very well change in the near future. Tuhaka might not end up getting the part when all is said and done.

Steel-Claw is more than likely a version of Tiger-Claw from the original Marvel Comics. It is believed that the character is working for The Mandarin. It is also believed that the studio is looking to cast actors to play Moving Shadow, Razor-Fist and, Ghostmaker for the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which means we could end up seeing quite a few villains on the big screen when the movie hits theaters. Unlike the others, Steel-Claw is not a character from the comic book source material. As with anything Marvel Studios does, the details are being kept secret for the time being.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is all set to hit theaters on February 12th, 2021. This give the production plenty of time to work out the kinks and have the CGI finished and looking good. The movie has been in the works for a long time and comic book fans have been waiting even longer for it to become a reality. It has been rumored that the titular character will be the MCU's equivalent of James Bond, so we're probably going to end up seeing a lot more of him in the near future. The working title news was first reported by HN Entertainment.