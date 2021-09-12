If it's up to Simu Liu, there will be a karaoke sequence in The Avengers 5. This month, Liu made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by taking the lead in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Marvel Studios has also dubbed the titular superhero as the "new Avenger," hinting that he's now a part of the famous superhero team. It stands to reason he'll be included in the next Avengers movie, even if we're several years away from its inevitable release.

In Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, it is established that the character enjoys karaoke, especially with his friend Katy (Awkwafina). Liu doesn't see this passion dying out following Shang-Chi's entrance into the Avengers, either. In a recent Q&A on Tumblr with Marvel fans, Liu was asked if Shang-Chi would join the team if asked. Not only does Liu believe that he would, the actor also envisions the whole group singing karaoke together. As Liu explains:

"Ooo, I think that he would think that the Avengers were the coolest thing ever. You're talking about a kid that spent the better part of his adult life parking cars at a valet. I think that being a part of this world saving organization of crime fighting superheroes might be a little more interesting so I definitely think he would be down if people asked. I think the other guys and gals would love him. I think he would get along and be very charming and he would rope them all up in a karaoke room and they would all be singing "Old Town Road" together. I'd want to see that sequence."

Perhaps Liu can't be faulted for wanting to see more karaoke in the MCU. In the Tumblr Q&A, he also detailed how shooting those scenes for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings with Awkwafina was a blast. If those sequences made for some of the most enjoyable moments from the shoot for Liu, we can only imagine what it'd be like to up the ante with the other Avengers. As Liu puts it:

"Just how much fun it was shooting karaoke scenes with Awkwafina. Awkwafina and I had been to karaoke in real life. I mean shooting that scene was so funny because we were in a sound stage in Sydney, Australia and we just basically built our own karaoke room that was fully functional. It had a disco ball and everything and it rotated and it had a little iPad you could queue up songs with and it had- this is the best part- it had you know the cheesy music videos that always come on that don't match the song in any way. It had everything queued up. I was so blown away at the level of detail that our production team had. Those days that we shot the karaoke scenes were so incredibly fun."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who co-wrote the script with Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham. Along with Liu, the sequel stars Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, and Tony Leung. Also featured is a special appearance from Tim Roth as the Abomination. A big hit at the box office, the movie broke the new Labor Day weekend record, simultaneously drawing very positive reviews as well.

Currently, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is playing in theaters. It's unclear when we will see Liu back in the MCU but it's just a matter of time, especially after Marvel declared him as the new Avenger. You can check out more of the Q&A with Liu on Tumblr.