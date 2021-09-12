Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings held strong at the box office for its second weekend in a row. The latest from Marvel Studios earned $35.7 million this weekend, which was more than enough to keep the number one spot, despite a 67% drop from last Friday. While the drop seems significant, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is performing like many of its Marvel Cinematic Universe predecessors, including Ant-Man, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Captain Marvel.

Globally, Shang-Chi has earned just over $257 million since debuting in movie theaters last weekend. In addition to holding the number one spot in North America, the movie was able to stay on top in Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Korea, Italy, Mexico, Russia, Spain, and the UK. The latest from the MCU still does not have an official release date in China, but news on that is expected soon. As for IMAX screenings, Shang-Chi has earned $21 million globally, with $8 million of that haul coming from overseas markets.

Free Guy was able to reclaim its number two position at the box office this weekend after bringing in $5.8 million. Positive reviews from critics and viewers are fueling the action/comedy's success, which stars Ryan Reynolds. Globally, Free Guy has earned $276.5 million since debuting in theaters five weeks ago. James Wan's Malignant debuted at number three after earning $5.5 million. The horror movie stars Annabelle Wallis as a woman who begins to have visions of people getting murdered, only to realize the events are happening in real life. Maddie Hasson, George Young, Michole Briana White, and Jacqueline McKenzie star alongside Wallis. So far, the reviews have been mixed.

Candyman took the fourth spot this weekend after bringing in $4.9 million. Globally, the horror movie has earned just over $59 million and has received praise from critics and viewers since opening in theaters three weeks ago. Disney's Jungle Cruise took the fifth spot this weekend with $2.4 million. The movie has earned $196.7 million globally in its seven weeks in theaters. Paw Patrol: The movie came in at number seven with $2.2 million. The animated family movie has earned just over $70.8 million globally and is also currently streaming on the Paramount+ streaming service.

Don't Breathe 2 took the seventh spot this weekend after earning $1.15 million. The horror thriller has earned $44.8 million globally. The Card Counter and Show Me the Father debuted at number eight and nine, respectively. The Card Counter earned $1.1 million, while Show Me the Father took in $700K. Finally, Marvel Studios' Black Widow came in at number ten this weekend with $282K. Globally, the Natasha Romanoff standalone tale has earned $370.2 million. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office data over at The Numbers.