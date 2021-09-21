November 12th will see the arrival of Disney+ Day in celebration of the second anniversary of the streaming platform's launch, and that means some exclusive new content premiering for all subscribers. Among the offerings, top of the bill is the announcement that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will arrive on Disney+ that day, along with Jungle Cruise, bringing two of the studios' biggest post-pandemic cinema releases to the small screen. Along with a number of specials based on some of the House of Mouse's most lucrative properties, the day is likely to help pull in more subscribers to the service while attempting to entice those already on board to stick around.

Jungle Cruise was released early in the summer in newly reopened theaters and on the Disney+ Premier Access service, and proved to be a reasonable hit as you would expect from a Dwayne Johnson movie. As one of the first movies to be released by Disney in the Day and Date format, the gross was obviously nothing like it could have been in normal circumstances, but it did enough for Disney to begin thinking about a sequel and a potential franchise.

Disney+ Day will feature content premieres from all of the marquee brands on service, including:

The streaming premiere of Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

The beloved Disney family-friendly adventure film Jungle Cruise, available to all subscribers

The new Disney+ Original movie Home Sweet Home Alone, a reimagining of the popular holiday franchise

An all-new original series of shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios called Olaf Presents, which sees Frozen's beloved snowman retelling several classic Disney tales as only he can

The domestic Disney+ streaming debut of fan favorite shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios including Frozen Fever, Oscar®-winning shorts Feast and 'Paperman, Oscar-nominated Mickey Mouse short, Get A Horse! and more

An animated short film Ciao Alberto from Pixar, featuring characters from this summer's animated hit breakout film Luca

A new short from The Simpsons that pays tribute to Disney+'s marquee brands

The first five episodes from season 2 of The World According to Jeff Goldblum from National Geographic

A special celebrating the origins and legacy of Star Wars legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett

A special celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ with an exciting look towards the future

Dopesick, an original series starring Michael Keaton, which will be released in international markets as part of the Star general entertainment content offering

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings became the second highest grossing movie of the year this weekend, and is soon likely to take over Black Widow to claim the top spot as it continues to do well after three weeks of theater exclusivity. The second movie in Phase Four of the MCU has helped Disney make the tricky decision over how its future movies will be released, and thanks to the strong performance of Marvel's first Asian led movie the rest of this year will see all of Disney's big movies heading straight into cinemas for 45 days before being offered on demand.

Along with these movie releases, Disney+ Day will also bring a number of specials that will cater for fans of all the biggest franchises in the Disney canon.Star Wars fans will be getting a Boba Fett Special ahead of the arrival of The Book of Boba Fett, which is noted as "celebrating the origins and legacy of Star Wars' legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett." This sounds similar to the Marvel Studio's Legends series, which is usually used to give fans a history of characters who are about to appear in an upcoming hyped movie, but as Star Wars don't have such a series, this could be a one off and provide something more in depth than the regular Marvel offering.

Other new arrivals to the platform that day include the new Home Alone reboot, Home Sweet Home Alone, Frozen spin off Olaf's Presents, a new Simpson' s short, a Marvel Special Look - which will delve into the future of the MCU and likely touch on the likes of Hawkeye, Spider-man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness - and new episodes of The World According to Jeff Goldblum as well as other additions still to be announced. All in all, there is certainly something for everyone included in the day's new arrivals, and a promise of much more to come as the platform heads into its third year.