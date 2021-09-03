The arrival of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings early screenings on Thursday evening also meant the arrival of not one, but two post-credit scenes that have already been cited as some by the most long reaching of any post-credit scene in Marvel's history - and that is a lot of scenes to compete with. While the majority may not go quite that far, Marvel has given one of their longest mid-credit scenes ever, which features some unexpected appearances and a question that will leave us hanging for some time before delivering an answer. Spoilers abound, read on for a full breakdown of just what happens in those two scenes.

At the climax of the movie, with his father Wenwu defeated, Shang-Chi and Katy are summoned to the New York Sanctum by Wong - as we learn his part in the movie is not just for a quick sparring with Tim Roth's Abomination. Wong tells him, "We have a lot to talk about." The Master of the Mystic Arts then departs through a Sling-Ring portal which Shang-Chi and Katy are then left to follow through.

As the first credits end, we find the pair having an audience with none other than Bruce Banner - yes, that is human Banner and not his Smart Hulk alter ego - who is analysing the Ten Rings, and rules out them being of Wakandan origin. While he ponders on whether they could be Chitauri tech, a holographic Captain Marvel - last seen in such form in Avengers: Endgame - says, "They are not like any alien tech I've seen." Banner continues to ponder, gauging their age at more than a millennium, while Wong speculates on the reach of the Rings' power, stating that when the Rings were used they could be felt in the distant Kamar-Taj. The scene ends with its primary purpose; a three line set up that runs like this.

"It's a beacon," says Captain Marvel. "They're sending a message," Banner concludes. "A message to where?" Shang-Chi asks, as we are left with that question to be speculated about for some time to come.

This scene is no doubt setting up the arrival of something big, something that is going to crash into the MCU timeline with the power of an Infinity Gauntlet when it comes, but that is clearly for the future, but it does give an enticing idea of what is being planned down the line. Indeed, it harks back to the those early post-credit scenes that eased in Thanos's destructive arrival all those years go, and that can only mean good things for the long term of the MCU. It would be hard to contemplate that Kevin Feige and Co don't know exactly where they are heading, and how they will get there, but for us mere mortals, it is just going to be a chore to have to wait to find out.

The second credit scene, hidden away right at the end of the long list of appreciation, is shorter but also provides a setup of its own. The scene shows Shang-Chi's estranged sister, Xialing, taking over the Ten Rings organization as its new leader, which sees the caption "The Ten Rings Will Return" appear on screen.

There is obviously a lot to be taken and considered from this. Seeing Mark Ruffalo back as Banner, gives a hint that we will be seeing him in Banner form for his appearance in She-Hulk as well as the Hulk. Seeing Shang-Chi interacting with Banner and Captain Marvel manages to incorporate him into the Avengers group and sets up his future appearances as one of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. And then of course there is that question...Where are the Ten Rings sending their message, and what is it calling? Here are just some of the things fans on Twitter were saying about those scenes.

What we should be mindful of, is that this could potentially be something that is elaborated on in Eternals, the next movie to hit cinemas in November. The Eternals after all are beings that have been around for millennia, and if the Rings are that old, there is no doubt that they will be aware of them. With the appearances of some familiar characters in Shang-Chi's post credit scenes, it also raises the question of who could turn up in such scenes of Eternals, especially when hot on its heels is Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness. Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings is out in cinemas now.