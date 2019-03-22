We may have an early frontrunner for the lead role in Marvel's The Hands of Shang-Chi. It's been a pretty big week for movie news, with Bill & Ted 3 finally getting a formal announcement, Us finally hitting theaters this weekend and a whole lot more. But one of the biggest moments came when the first trailer for Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood finally dropped online. What's maybe the most surprising is that Mike Moh, who will portray legendary martial artist and actor Bruce Lee in the movie, stole the show away from Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino. Now, fans are calling for Marvel to hire him to portray their Master of Kung Fu.

After the trailer was released online, Mike Moh took to Twitter to share the first sneak peek, jokingly saying, "I think I'm in this." Once his lengthy sequence as Bruce Lee caught the internet's attention, quite a few people took to Twitter to voice their desire to see Moh take on the lead role in Shang-Chi, which is being developed somewhat quietly behind the scenes by Marvel Studios as part of their movie slate beyond Avengers: Endgame. Moh, for his part, posted a tweet in response to these calls that simply made use of the hands together emoji, signifying he's just as into the idea, or at the very least flattered.

Mike Moh, beyond having the martial arts skills and ability to totally embody the late Bruce Lee, actually is no stranger to the Marvel universe. He portrayed Triton in ABC's Inhumans. Though, we'd all probably like to just forget that happened in the first place. Patton Oswalt, who actually starred in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, jumped on the bandwagon saying, "Hey Marvel, (cough) Shang Chi (cough)." Moh responded to that tweet as well with the following.

"Yoooo! Thanks for the nudge, Patton"

Shang-Chi, for those who may not be familiar with the character, is a master martial artist who made his Marvel Comics debut in 1973 in Special Marvel Edition #15. He was eventually given his own series and is often referred to as the Master of Kung Fu. Shang-Chi was created by writer Steve Englehart and legendary artist Jim Starlin. His backstory is ripe, as he is the son of Fu Manchu, who trains him in the ways of martial arts. However, it's eventually revealed that his father is evil, leading to conflict between them. Drama and such. The character has been part of teams such as the Heroes for Hire and The Avengers.

Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12) has been tapped to direct the movie, working from a screenplay by Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman). The idea is to use Black Panther as a template of sorts, which showcased a very diverse cast, with a diverse filmmaking team behind the scenes propelling it to great success. There is no word on when production could begin, but there is at least one very worth candidate the studio should consider when casting gets underway. The ball is in your court, Marvel.

Apparently you ARE this. Hey @Marvel — (cough) Shang Chi (cough) https://t.co/9l3OGSsKqn — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 20, 2019

Soooo, Mike Moh for Shang Chi, yeah? — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) March 20, 2019

@destindaniel cast mike moh as shang chi please!!! for reference, watch once upon a time in hollywood. — Carlo (@RealAsiPogi) March 21, 2019

A Tarantino directed Bruce Lee film starring Mike Moh would be insane, but Shang Chi definitely yes. — KTrump (@KTrump) March 20, 2019

Mike Moh would be a perfect cast as Shang Chi. He was really good as Ryu in Street Fighter. Looking forward to his portrayal of Bruce Lee in Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. — Tertel Lel (@TertelLuver) March 20, 2019

Yoooo! Thanks for the nudge, Patton 🙏🙌 https://t.co/ifz9xAQf7I — Mike Moh (@mikemoh) March 20, 2019