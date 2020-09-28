Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is an upcoming MCU movie that will feature an Asian superhero in the lead for the first time in the franchise's history. While the project has been kept under wraps so far, Murphy's Multiverse has uncovered evidence that the movie will be introducing a behemoth character from Marvel Comics, in the form of the giant alien dragon Fin Fang Foom.

According to the report, a giant set is being built for the movie in Sydney. This set consists of several small huts, which surround a large central hut, with the whole structure capped off by a surrounding green screen. An elder known as "Huang Bo" leads the village that the set represents, and Michelle Yeoh, who is confirmed to be a part of the movie, is one of the warriors under Huang Bo's tutelage. The warriors seem to be charged with protecting whatever is hidden beneath the large central hut, and carry spears and shields featuring what appear to be dragon scales.

All these factors make it more than likely that the set is meant to be The Valley of the Sleeping Dragon from Marvel Comics. This valley in the comics is known to be the resting place of the giant alien dragon Fin Fang Foom, who previously arrived on Earth to conquer the planet. Foom is part of a tribe of shape-shifting aliens from the planet Kakaranathara. While his fellow aliens took the form of humans to blend into society and plot their conquest, Foom was placed in a tomb in a catatonic state to await the day he would be needed to begin a decisive assault against humanity.

After Foom's tomb was discovered by the people of The Valley of the Sleeping Dragon, the warriors of the village, who make use of a mysterious force known as "chi energy", tasked themselves with keeping the dragon in a state of suspended animation, a duty that is passed on through generations.

We know that the Mandarin is the main villain of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and it could be that his plan is to awaken Fin Fang Foom, and use the alien beast to conquer Earth. Interestingly, this will be the second extraterrestrial dragon to feature in a Hollywood blockbuster in the past few years, with the first one being King Ghidorah from Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Previously, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had been described as an "Asian James Bond" style movie, but with the introduction of Fin Fang Foom and the Valley containing the ancient Chinese warrior village, it seems like MCU just could not resist leaning into the well-worn Hollywood tropes regarding China, namely giant dragons, and chi-powered martial arts warriors.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Daniel Callaham, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings features a lead cast of Simu Liu, Tony Leung and Awkwafina. The film arrives in theaters on July 9, 2021. This news was first reported at Murphy's Multiverse.