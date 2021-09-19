Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was able to retain its number one spot at the box office this weekend. The latest offering from the Marvel Cinematic Universe pulled in $21.7 million, which was more than enough to stay at the top. Globally, Shang-Chi has pulled in $320.6 million, making it the fourth largest title of 2021. China has announced release dates for Dune and No Time to Die in October, but there is still no word when Shang-Chi will premiere.

Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited big screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's iconic sci-fi epic Dune opened overseas with $36.8 million, surpassing initial box office estimates, which is boding well for the North American release on October 22nd. Early reviews have been mixed, but it appears that the hype for Dune has not waned, thanks, in part, to a strong marketing campaign from Warner Bros. and the excited legion of Herbert fans who have been waiting decades for a proper big screen adaptation of the dense source material. Dune will also premiere on HBO Max, free for current subscribers, when it hits theaters at the end of October.

Free Guy maintained the second position this weekend after bringing in $5.2 million. The movie, which stars Ryan Reynolds, has made $283.2 million globally since debuting in theaters six weeks ago. Clint Eastwood's Cry Macho did not live up to initial box office estimates and debuted at number three with $4.5 million. The movie has received mixed reviews from viewers and critics, with a lot of praise falling on the cinematography and criticism landing on the screenplay. Candyman took the fourth spot after bringing in $3.5 million. The horror movie has earned $66.6 million globally in its four weeks in theaters.

Malignant fell to number five at movie theaters this weekend with $2.6 million. James Wan's latest horror movie has received mixed reviews since debuting in theaters last weekend. Copshop debuted at number six after bringing in $2.3 million. The action thriller, which was directed by Joe Carnahan and written by Kurt McLeod, has received praise from viewers and critics. Disney's Jungle Cruise came in at number seven with $2 million, bringing the global total to $199.3 million.

Paw Patrol: The Movie took the eighth spot this weekend after bringing in $1.7 million. The family movie is also currently streaming on Paramount+ for current subscribers. The Eyes of Tammy Faye debuted at number nine with $675K. The biographical drama depicts the history of controversial televangelists Tammy Faye Bakker and Jim Bakker, who are portrayed by Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield. Finally, Don't Breathe 2 took the tenth spot with $665K. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office data over at The Numbers.