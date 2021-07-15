While we are still reeling from the finale of Loki, and the ramifications it has on the upcoming slate of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and TV shows, there are already many rumors and theories circulating about the next movie coming to cinemas, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. While there is little known about the plot of the movie so far, the movie that will bring the first Asian lead into the MCU has been building up a largely Asian supporting cast, which includes Gunpowder Milkshake star Michelle Yeoh.

Michelle Yeoh recently spoke to Collider during the press day for the new Netflix action thriller, and during the interview she let slip that her character in Shang-Chi is "guardian of a mythical city" and spoke a little about how her character will fit into the film.

"We are so happy that we are having our first Asian superhero," she said. "And not just superhero but superheroines around him as well, and I am a guardian of a mythical city. These young people come in and they have to learn how to protect history, and to protect not just this world but the worlds that are around us from the demons that are locked away. So it's magic, it's reality, so many things happening and it's a lot of fun."

So the question has to be, which mythical city are we going to see introduced in Shang-Chi? With nothing but speculation to go on, the main suggestion at this point is that city could be K'un-Lun, the pocket dimension lost city which in the comics is protected by Iron Fist. With the multiverse opening up many avenues in other coming movies, the pocket dimension where K'un-Lun is found would certainly fit with the theory of many new dimensions to discover in the moving years of the MCU, and while Marvel have so far not brought any of the characters to have appeared in Netflix's Marvel based shows, Iron Fist could turn out to be one of the first. There is already a pretty solid rumor that Daredevil will be introduced in She-Hulk, so it is even more likely that Shang-Chi could be the one to start incorporating the other branches of Marvel into the main universe.

Shang-Chi has been made more intriguing by the events of Loki, with the suggestion that there are changes coming sooner rather than later to the MCU. We know that Shang-Chi will have links to previous MCU entries by introducing the real character of The Mandarin, after the "fake" Mandarin and the mention of the Ten Rings in Iron Man 3, and also the return of The Incredible Hulk' s Abomination and Doctor Strange's Wong. What capacity these characters will appear in is unknown, and many are now questioning whether they will even be the same characters or will have been altered thanks to Loki's creation of the multiverse. All in all, there are a lot of questions being asked about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, just don't expect any of them to be answered before the movie's release on September 3.