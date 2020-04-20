Director Destin Cretton has shared the first Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings cast photo. The Marvel Cinematic Universe project was shooting in Australia earlier this year, but had hit pause due to the world's current state of affairs. Now, the movie, along with any other production that was active, is in limbo as we wait for a time when it's safe to open up sets again. Thankfully, it looks like things are starting to get a little better, so we should have some good news soon.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Dustin Cretton shared the first image of the cast on social media and noted that it was taken the night before the production came to a screeching halt. Iconic Chinese actor Tony Leung, who is playing the Mandarin, is included in the image, along with Akwafina, Simu Liu, and others. Liu is playing the lead in the highly anticipated movie and is eager to get back to work, like a lot of other people at the moment.

The MCU has been in the news quite a bit lately after they pushed back every movie in their upcoming Phase 4. This includes Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which was supposed to premiere in February 2021. Now, the movie will hit theaters in May 2021, while Eternals takes the original release date at the beginning of the year. Black Widow was supposed to open in theaters next month, but it will instead take the Eternals original date in November of this year, as long as everything starts reopening.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to bring the real Mandarin to the big screen. The character has been teased since Iron Man 3 and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed the news during last year's San Diego Comic-Con. Now, fans will have to wait just a bit longer to see how everything pans out. With that being said, Comic-Con was just canceled for this year, so many are hoping that Feige and Marvel Studios, who normally would have skipped this year, will put together some kind of digital presentation to update fans on the various productions, release dates, and perhaps even show some footage.

Eternals, along with Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision are some examples of new footage that could be shown. As for whether or not this happens, that remains a mystery. However, if people are still stuck indoors this summer, it would be a nice treat, while keeping everybody informed at the same time. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what the studio decides to do. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings should hopefully be able to kick off production again within the next few months, but we'll have to continue to wait for an update. In the meantime, you can check out the first cast photo below, thanks to Dustin Cretton's Instagram account.