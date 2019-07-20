Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will officially hit theaters on February 12th, 2021. Destin Daniel Cretton has been confirmed as the director of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe project. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige also announced the cast members.

Simu Liu will play Shang Chi and Tony Leung is going to play the Mandarin. Awkwafina will also star in the upcoming movie, which will begin production shortly.

Not much of the story was officially announced at SDCC. The Marvel Comics version of Shang-Chi follows Shang, a half-Chinese, half-American superhero created by writer Steve Englehart and artist Jim Starlin. He first appeared in Special Marvel Edition #15 in 1973. Shang-Chi is a master of numerous wushu styles. Marvel fans have been waiting for months to see who was going to play the lead in the highly anticipated movie and Simu Liu seems like the perfect choice. The actor was originally an accountant before diving into the entertainment business with Pacific Rim in 2012.

For Shang-Chi and The Legend Of The Ten Rings, Dave Callaham wrote the script and Marvel's goal with the movie is to introduce a hero "who blends Asian and Asian American themes, crafted by Asian and Asian American filmmakers." So far, it looks like they are on the right track as they start to move away from the Infinity Saga. With that being said, Tony Leung first played the Mandarin in Iron Man 3, so the connections are going to continue as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4 kicks into high gear. Fans have been wondering what the mysterious new phase was going to look like, and now we finally have a better idea, thanks to Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige, who brought the house down at San Diego Comic-Con this year.

Everybody knew the Marvel Studios panel was going to be the biggest event of San Diego Comic-Con 2019, but they really outdid themselves this time around and one has to wonder what Kevin Feige and crew will be delivering at the upcoming D23 Expo at the end of August. Everything, including Thor 4 seems to have been announced and is ready to roll. Again, Marvel Studios is gearing up to have a ton of projects in production at the same time which means fans will get to see the movies all really close together, much like Phase 3.

Shang-Chi and The Legend Of The Ten Rings will show the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it continues to grow and evolve. It will be interesting to see if any other characters form the MCU show up in the movie since there were some Shang-Chi Easter Eggs hidden away in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Comic-Con is still raging and MCU fans are more than likely celebrating and marking their calendars with all of the release dates that have been thrown their way. The Shang-Chi and The Legend Of The Ten Rings information was first dropped by the official Marvel Studios Twitter account. This is a developing story and more news is expected to drop soon, so continue to check back here for updates.

Simu Liu was cast as Shang-Chi on Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/E2YNKqMK1h — Geeks WorldWide @ #SDCC (@The_GWW) July 21, 2019

The Mandarin is confirmed to be in Shang-Chi! pic.twitter.com/K1FklspoH0 — Geeks WorldWide @ #SDCC (@The_GWW) July 21, 2019