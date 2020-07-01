Marvel Studios will commence production on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at the end of this month in Australia. The movie had already started shooting at the beginning of the year, but had to halt, due to the world's current state of affairs. Marvel Studios and Disney have been working closely with the Australian government to ensure everything is ready to go in a safe manner. It's unclear what kind of precautions the studio will be taking to make sure that the cast and crew are safe.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, while Tony Leung stars as the villainous Mandarin. Awkwafina and Ronny Chieng are also starring in the movie, though their roles are currently being kept under wraps. Destin Daniel Cretton is behind the camera, directing from a screenplay David Callaham wrote. It is still scheduled to be released on May 7th, 2021, but who knows if that will end up happening or not. It's way too early to tell at this point in time.

When production came to a halt in March, director Destin Daniel Cretton went and got tested, just to be safe. Luckily the results came back negative and Cretton must feel confident about getting back to work on the project after going through the ordeal the first time around. It will be interesting to see what the studio ends up doing to keep everybody healthy since the production has a whole army of people providing various services. For now, Marvel Studios and Disney seem confident that they will be able to follow in James Cameron's footsteps.

When looking at the United States, there really isn't a safe place to allow movie and TV productions to ramp up again, especially now as more cases keep popping up. James Cameron is already back to work on Avatar 2 in New Zealand since they were able to flatten the curve and pretty much eradicate it. Australia is actually seeing cases on the rise right now too, so it will be interesting to see if Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings gets back to shooting or not.

Australia just put 300,000 people on lockdown again, so Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings might not get back to work as quickly as Marvel Studios was hoping for. For now, like everything else, it's a waiting game to see what will happen. Movie theaters were supposed to be opening up around North America right now, but now they will wait until the end of the month to reassess as more and more cities go back to lockdown. Everything is in limbo in the entertainment industry, including next year's Academy Awards. Collider was the first to reveal that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was gearing up to start shooting again.