Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige announced Simu Liu as the star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings during San Diego Comic-Con. It was a huge moment in the actor's career and it's a night he will never forget as the enthusiastic crowd welcomed him to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The project is the studio's first Asian-led superhero movie and there is a lot of hype surrounding it. However, there are apparently some people on Chinese social media who believe Liu is "too ugly" to star in a MCU movie, to which he has responded.

Simu Liu has barely been able to celebrate his good fortune of joining the MCU in Shang-Chi. It's a big moment for himself as an actor and the future of superhero movies. However, a Chinese website believes he doesn't have what it takes because of the way he looks and went out to poll Chinese women about Liu's looks. Obviously, this is something Liu didn't really appreciate, even though he was able to respond with humor. He explains.

"OOF 3.5 AND they pronounced my name wrong! On a serious note, I think this is a very teachable moment. I've had people question me my entire life. A lot of teachers thought I'd never amount to anything, a lot of producers, directors, writers AND costars have questioned my acting ability, and I've been rejected from countless conservatories, grants, programs, etc. I've been second-guessed at every single possible step of my career."

Simu Liu's "teachable moment" is for all of the people have been told they couldn't do something, even though they believe they can. It's proof one can succeed if they put forth the time and effort needed to accomplish a certain goal, though there is a decent amount of luck involved at the same time. In today's world, it's easy for people to sit back and judge others from the protective environment of the internet. Liu went on and had this to say.

"The reason why I'm still standing is because I'm singularly focused, I have the utmost belief in my abilities and I refuse to let the opinions of others define me. In your careers, in your lives, no matter where you go, you will always encounter voices of doubt. Some will come from people who are frighteningly close to you. Are you going to let those voices own you? That isn't to say you can't have bad days, and that you shouldn't use your support systems and talk about how you feel like I'm doing right now. I've never been called ugly so many times in my entire life! For me, it's never been about trying to shut the voices out - it's a fruitless effort (especially if people happen to be making YouTube videos about it lol). Rather, it's about learning to let the voices exist and be OKAY with it. I'm still doing my thing, and I'm still over the moon happy I get this amazing opportunity."

It's nice to see Simu Liu is responding to something so negative in such a positive way. In the end, he gets the last laugh because he's in the MCU and making a huge superhero movie while the people who are judging him on his looks will be paying to see Shang-Chi in 2021. Liu states, "I'm not going to let a few voices of doubt ruin that for me, and neither should you, in whatever you are pursuing in your life." In conclusion, Liu took some time to take a shot at the website hosting the poll by saying, "I also seriously question the integrity of the channel that puts this up LOL."

Shang-Chi hits theaters on February 12th, 2021 and is one of the most anticipated movies in the MCU's upcoming Phase 4. Production will more than likely begin at the beginning of next year to make sure Marvel Studios has enough time to make the movie and promote it properly. Hopefully we'll get to see some set photos in the near future. In the meantime, you can read Simu Liu's Facebook response below.

