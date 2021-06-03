Sad news in the world of the MCU. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has crushed the dreams of (some) Marvel fans everywhere, debunking the rumors that the shape-shifting dragon-like supervillain Fin Fang Foom will appear in the upcoming MCU outing. The actor reportedly stated in a recent interview that some of the more questionable elements from the source material, such as the dragon-alien Fin Fang Foom do not make an appearance in the movie.

"We knew that we were potentially navigating a minefield, especially when looking at this property that was created by two white men in the 1970s at the height of the kung fu craze. We have not shied away from ripping out whatever doesn't work in 2019, 2020, 2021."

According to Liu, who will play the title character in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel Studios intended from the get-go to remove the more offensively stereotypical parts of the story and characters and thus bring the lore into modern day.

"From the moment that Marvel Studios decided that there needed to be a voice for Asian characters and a lead Asian character in the space of the [Marvel Cinematic Universe], they have all kind of considered what the best way was to incorporate a story that both celebrates Asianness and all of its wonderful dimensions, and its facets and its nuances, and also celebrates martial arts."

For those hoping to see dragons enter the MCU in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings though, don't fret just yet, as official LEGO sets and other merchandise have confirmed that the movie will include a water dragon named The Great Protector. While The Great Protector does not appear to have any basis in the pages of Marvel comics, this could always be another character being given a different name for the adaptation. It could even be revealed as a slightly reworked version of Fin Fang Foom, with Liu playing clever games in stating that the character does not appear.

The removal of Fin Fang Foom from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is completely understandable, and this is far from the first time that Marvel has removed or reworked something for the MCU. Ultimately, the fact that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will introduce dragons to the franchise is more than exciting enough.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a screenplay he wrote with David Callaham and Andrew Lanham, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi alongside Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng. The MCU installment will introduce audiences to a brand-new hero and a brand-new world of assassins, fantasy and martial arts, when Shang-Chi is drawn into the clandestine Ten Rings organization and is forced to confront the past he thought he'd left behind. With added dragons, of course.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is scheduled to be released in the United States on September 3, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us from NBC News.