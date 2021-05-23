With cinema making its first steps to post-Covid recovery, Marvel have been quick to step up publicity for the next movies in the MCU and thanks to some new promotional artwork for their eagerly anticipated Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings we have a new look at the villain, Razor Fist.

#ShangChi Best Look Yet At Razorfist Villain Revealed In Promo Images pic.twitter.com/7mNdEcE6ez — AG MEDIA NEWS (@AGMEDIANEWS) May 21, 2021

The character of Razor Fist first appeared in the 70s, and was the creation of Doug Moench and Paul Gulacy during their tenure on the Shang-Chi comic series Master of Kung Fu. As if it wasn't obvious enough, the assassin's name is a reference to the steel blades he has instead of hand. The character is played by Florian Munteanu in the upcoming movie, in which he is hired to assassinate Shang-Chi, and he has already been seen in action fighting the eponymous hero in the Shang-Chi teaser trailer.

The artwork is most probably one of the designs to be used by clothing manufacturers producing tie-in merchandise for the film, and of course there is always as much demand for items featuring the villains of these movies as much as the heroes. Who wouldn't want to be seen with such a cool looking bad guy on their shirt?

In a bold statement, Marvel Studio's Jonathan Schwartz told Entertainment Weekly that the action scenes in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings are some of the best to have featured in the MCU to date. Coming within a reasonably short space of time after the phenomenal battle scenes of Infinity War and Endgame, that would suggest we are really in for something special if it turns out to be true.

"I think this is the best action [Marvel has] ever done," he said in the interview. "Every punch is meaningful, every fighting style is meaningful, and the story is told visually in such a great way."

He went on to discuss more about what audiences can expect from the storyline, "The core of Shang-Chi's arc in the comics is really a family drama. That was something that Destin keyed into really early on in our conversations, the idea of taking this broken family and this really dark, even abusive family background and seeing what that does to a child over time."

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings introduces the character of Shang-Chi into the MCU, played by Simu Liu, as he is forced to stand and confront his past while uncovering the mysterious organization called Ten Rings. It is not the first time the shady group has been mentioned in the Marvel Universe, having had passing references in a number of other movies, and its first major appearance was in Iron Man 3, which saw Robert Downey Jr's armour-suited Avenger go up against what was, for a time, believed to be Ten Rings leader, The Mandarin. As it turned out, The Mandarin in that film, played by thespian actor Ben Kingsley, was an imposter, which allows the real Mandarin to appear in Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, played by Tony Leung.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is the second movie in Phase 4 of the MCU and arrives in theatres on the 3rd September. It is one of the first movies to receive a 45 day exclusive run in cinemas before making a move to streaming. Will Shang-Chi be one of the first movies you go back to see on the big screen? Marvel certainly hope so.