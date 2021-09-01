Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is already thinking about a sequel to upcoming MCU outing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The baseball cap-loving boss believes that, based on early reactions, there is a lot of potential with not just the title character, but the supporting cast too, meaning we could be seeing a lot from Shang-Chi and the gang in the MCU's future.

"The early reactions to the characters and to [the movie] itself gives me great hope that people will want to see more of these characters. We certainly have many ideas of where to take them and where to put them. And as exactly as you say, what's so fun, we know the movie's working when it's not just the title character that people ask about, but it is the co-stars or the supporting players that people ask about. And in this movie in particular, that's heartening because we think they're spectacular, and we think they have great potential in the future."

The 25th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will introduce a newly undiscovered world of martial arts and magic in the MCU. Starring Simu Liu as the title character, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings picks up with the character ten years after running away from his father. Wanting to live a normal life, he is soon drawn back into his father's clandestine Ten Rings organization, where he is forced to confront the past he thought he left behind. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a screenplay he wrote with David Callaham and Andrew Lanham, the movie also stars Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

This being an ongoing franchise, it is expected that Shang-Chi and the rest of the supporting cast will appear in the MCU again sometime down the line, but Feige is clearly keen for this to happen quickly. As well as revealing that Marvel already have ideas for where to go with a sequel, Feige recently revealed that they do not plan to wait long to bring many of these characters back for more. "All of the characters that you meet in this movie - a few you've met before, most you are meeting for the first time...we know we have a success on our hands when we do a test screening and people come out and ask 'When are we gonna see Shang-Chi again?' or 'When are we gonna see the numerous other characters in this movie?' The answer is soon," he said.

But what would Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 2 involve? Well, for now we have no idea, but lead actor Simu Liu is equally eager to return, and has even teased several clues as to what that return might look like. "Certainly, I hope to be back," he said last month. "Where we leave off in the movie certainly kind of alludes to it. Fingers crossed."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is scheduled to be released in the United States on September 3, as part of Phase Four of the MCU.