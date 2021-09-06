There is a current trend on TikTok involving a song about Jeff Bezos where you are meant to show where you came from and where you have made it to, and it looks like Shang-Chi's Simu Liu could well jump on it with a recent tweet in which he unearthed some stock footage photos he created back in 2014 which ended up being used in something a long way from his new Marvel persona. As Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ringsdestroyed the weekend box office competition, its lead star was happily having a laugh at one of his previous jobs as a stock photo model.

As a martial arts epic, Shang-Chi is a world away from the business themed images that have surfaced thanks to the actor himself, who noted that there was something more than a little ironic about where the photos ended up being used.

Call @Alanis Morissette because I just died from irony. I did a stock photo shoot in 2014 and it ended up here. I used to be an accountant. pic.twitter.com/2spNQuG4MH — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) February 22, 2017

"Call @AlanisMorissette because I just died from irony. I did a stock photo shoot in 2014 and it ended up here. I used to be an accountant," Simu Liu posted back in 2017 when someone rediscovered the images. Now they have surfaced once again thanks to the burst in interest in the actor following Shang-Chi's cinematic debut this past weekend.

With Simu Liu being suddenly thrust into the public eye, there are many people just discovering this aspect of the star's history, and therefore have been questioning why Liu sees them as ironic and tagged in Alanis Morissette in his original post. He explained at the time, "This is massively ironic because i worked for deloitte out of business school and got laid off because i was so bad hahahaha."

Thanks to his new Marvel role, there are fans calling for someone to give the images a little makeover to include Shang-Chi's costume in the photos, and as we know, once something like that is requested it will only be a matter of time before it becomes reality, so keep an eye on those hashtags on Twitter and Istagram for when the magic happens.

Shang-Chi became the first movie of the MCU's Phase 4 slate to get a theatrical only release after Black Widow received a Day and Date simultaneous one back in July. Disney and Marvel made it clear that the theatrical release of many upcoming Marvel movies was reliant on Shang-Chi doing well at the box office this past weekend. With the movie smashing the Labour Day weekend box office record previously held by Rob Zombie's Halloween, and also surpassing Black Widow, there is very little chance of Disney now delivering Eternals as anything other than an exclusive theatrical release.

As well as its box office success, the movie has also been a huge hit with both critics and audiences, earning itself a 92% Rotten Tomatoes approval rate, and a 98% rating from fans. While the film provides a strong origin story for the newest addition to the Avengers family, it also manages to tie into the MCU in a number of ways that has left fans eagerly awaiting the next installment of both Shang-Chi's own story and the overall progression of the MCU. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is out now in theaters.