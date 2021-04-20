Earlier this week, Marvel released the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer. And it packs quite a punch. The MCU has set the bar high when it comes to action scenes. Whether it is Thor and Hulk slugging it out in an arena, or the Winter Soldier single-handedly taking on Captain America, Falcon, and Black Widow, the fight scenes are always the highlight of Marvel films. And now the bar is set to be raised even higher with the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. According to producer Jonathan Schwartz, the movie features some of the best MCU action ever, inspired by classic Chinese action films.

"I think this is the best action [Marvel has] ever done. Every punch is meaningful, every fighting style is meaningful, and the story is told visually in such a great way."

In the comics, Shang-Chi was trained from birth to be a loyal and deadly lieutenant in his father's army. Upon reaching adulthood, he realizes that his childhood impression of his father being a benevolent monarch was wrong, and daddy is actually the head of an international crime syndicate.

This causes Shang-Chi to abdicate his position in his father's army, and move to America to start a new life away from the violence. But his father is not so easily cast aside, and soon Shang-Chi finds himself fighting not only for his freedom but the safety of everyone he cares about.

In the film, Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu has been cast in the central role of Shang-Chi. According to the actor, the fact that audiences are less familiar with his character means he has the freedom to put his own definitive stamp on its portrayal.

"The most exciting thing about stepping into this character was that his backstory has never been told before. We know so many different versions of Batman's origin story, how his parents were murdered when he was very young. We know Peter Parker, who was bitten by a radioactive spider, and he loses his uncle. Shang-Chi's story is very much unknown to most of the world, so we had a lot of freedom and creative liberty to make it the way that we wanted to."

The trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released recently, and fans are loving the stylish and imaginative fight scenes that appear to combine Marvel's CGI-heavy visuals with old-school Chinese martial arts movies. In the past, the film has been described as a "James Bond'' style action-drama set within the MCU, so it's clearly trying to hit some pretty ambitious marks.

The film will also see the arrival of the true "Mandarin", Iron Man's main enemy from the comics, whose arrival has long been teased in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Dave Callaham, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Jiang Nan, Meng'er Zhang, Ronny Chieng, Fala Chen, Dallas Liu, and Jiang Len. The film arrives in theaters on September 3. This news originated at Entertainment Weekly.