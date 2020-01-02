Director Destin Daniel Cretton has made some new comments about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, one of Marvel's upcoming Phase 4 movies. Very little is known about the movie at this time, only that it will finally bring the real Mandarin into the fold. As many will surely recall, we were introduced to the villain in Iron Man 3 in something of a fake-out. But we're finally going to meet the real baddie and, based on some of Cretton's comments, we may be in for something of a twist again.

In the world of Marvel Comics, Shang-Chi has to go to battle with his father, Fu Manchu. Shang-Chi was trained in the ways of martial arts by his father. However, after finding out he was evil, the two ended up on opposite sides and put them in conflict with one another. Fu Manchu is something of an outdated, culturally insensitive stereotype and the movie will surely steer away from that.

But keeping the family drama is something Destin Daniel Cretton is very interested in. Speaking during a recent interview on a podcast, the filmmaker was asked about how Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will compare to his latest movie, Just Mercy. Here's what Cretton had to say about it.

"It is a very different type of movie than Just Mercy. But in the same vein, the emotional aspect and the ideas of camaraderie, family, and connection is something that will definitely be a part of this movie."

While we may be reaching a bit here, let's discuss what this could mean. It's already been confirmed that Simu Liu will star as the titular Shang-Chi, with Tony Leung on board as the Mandarin. Could it be that Marvel will rewrite history a bit and make The Mandarin Shan-Chi's father? That would certainly make sense within the confines of the MCU and would help keep that plot thread alive. Even if that's not the case, speaking further, Destin Daniel Cretton expressed his excitement for the project.

"It's really exciting to just be a part of another movie that's going to put some new faces up on the screen. I didn't even know why I loved Spider-Man until I was old enough to realize I couldn't see his face, and I could imagine myself underneath that mask. There weren't any Asian faces to identify with in the superhero world. So to be able to give a new generation an option is really cool."

Production on the movie is expected to get underway sometime this year. Previously, Marvel head Kevin Feige stated that they're aiming to make the movie with a 98 percent Asian cast. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rigns is set to hit theaters on February 12, 2021. For more with Destin Daniel Cretton, check out the latest episode of the They Call Us Bruce podcast.