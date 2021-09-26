Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has won its fourth consecutive box office weekend with $13.2 million. Additionally, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe installment is now the highest grossing domestic movie of the pandemic after shooting to $196.4 million this weekend, surpassing Black Widow's $186.7 million. Globally, Shang-Chi is currently sitting at $363.3 million, which is bound to pass the standalone Natasha Romanoff story's $377.2 million next weekend. Some box office analysts are predicting Shang-Chi to reach a domestic grand total of $250 million when all is said and done.

While Denis Villeneuve's Dune won't reach North American theaters until the end of October, it is exceeding expectations overseas. As of this writing, the big screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi epic is sitting at $76.2 million and still has many overseas markets left to debut in, which includes Japan, the U.K., and Korea by mid-October. Expectations are high for Villeneuve's take on the iconic source material and reviews have been mixed thus far. However, they haven't seemed to affect the overseas box office numbers.

Dear Evan Hansen debuted at number two at movie theaters this weekend after a less-than-expected $7.5 million haul. The musical teen drama is directed by Stephen Chbosky from a screenplay by Steven Levenson, and is based on the 2015 stage musical of the same name. Free Guy fell to number three after bringing in $4.1 million. The action comedy has earned $317.4 million globally since debuting in theaters seven weeks ago, fueled by word-of-mouth advertising and positive reviews. Candyman took the fourth position with $2.5 million. Globally, the horror thriller has earned $71.6 million and has been receiving praise from critics and viewers.

Clint Eastwood's Western Cry Macho came in at number five this weekend after taking in $2.1 million. The movie is based on the 1975 novel of the same name by N. Richard Nash, and has performed below initial analyst predictions since debuting last weekend. Disney's Jungle Cruise took the sixth spot with $1.7 million. The movie has earned $205.5 million globally since debuting in theaters nine weeks ago. Malignant earned $1.5 million, which was more than enough to take the seventh spot this weekend.

CopShop came in at number eight this weekend after bringing in $1.2 million. The thriller stars Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo, and Alexis Louder, and is set in a small-town police station that ends up turning into a battleground between a hitman, a rookie cop, and a con artist. Star Frank Grillo isn't happy about the editing of his performance. Paw Patrol: The Movie took the ninth position with $1.2 million, bringing its global total to $85.2 million. Finally, The Eyes of Tammy Faye was able to remain at number ten after earning $621K. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office data over at The Numbers.

• 1. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - $13.2 Million

• 2. Dear Evan Hansen - $7.5 Million

• 3. Free Guy - $4.1 Million

• 4. Candyman - $2.5 Million

• 5. Cry Macho - $2.1 Million

• 6. Jungle Cruise - $1.7 Million

• 7. Malignant - $1.5 Million

• 8. CopShop - $1.2 Million

• 9. Paw Patrol: The Movie - $1.1 Million

• 10. The Eyes of Tammy Faye - $621K