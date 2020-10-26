That's a wrap on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings! Against overwhelming odds, the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has wrapped filming. The news was confirmed by both Simu Liu and director Destin Daniel Cretton on Instagram. Despite some release date delays, this means the movie is back on track to introduce a new hero to the MCU during Phase 4.

Taking to Instagram, Simu Liu, who will portray Marvel's Shang-Chi, shared a picture of himself with director Destin Daniel Cretton. "We made it baby," he said in the caption. "We can't wait to introduce him to the world in nine months." Cretton also shared a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram saying "We. Are. Wrapped!. In a private Facebook group called Subtle Asian Traits, Liu shared the news as well with a lengthier message, saying the following.

"That's a wrap on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Nine months from now we will break records and make history as the first superhero movie to feature an all-Asian cast that kicks so much ass it's not even funny. Well, that's a lie, actually, it's quite funny too. For all of those who hated us because of the color of our skin, or been made to feel less than because of it; No more. This is our movie, and it will be impossible for Hollywood to ignore us after this."

Indeed, this will be a landmark moment for representation, not just in superhero movies, but Hollywood in general. Asian representation in major movies has been an issue for decades. The MCU is arguably the largest entertainment brand in the world right now. That makes Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings a big deal. Not to mention that it will potentially be starting a brand new solo franchise within the universe.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings originally began filming in March just before the widespread Hollywood shutdown that resulted from health and safety concerns. Eventually, the filmmakers were able to get things up and running again, albeit under difficult circumstances, in order to get the movie finished. It becomes one of few blockbusters to make it to the finish line in 2020 following the shutdown, which is encouraging for the industry as a whole. It can be done.

Plot details for Shang-Chi's first cinematic adventure are being kept under lock and key for the time being. The cast also includes Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh and Ronnie Chieng. The other movies included in Phase 4 of the MCU are Black Widow, Eternals, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man 3 and Thor: Love and Thunder. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently set to hit theaters on July 9, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. Be sure to check out the set photos from Destin Daniel Cretton and Simu Liu's Instagram.