Director Guillermo del Toro took to Facebook Live for the first time ever to release the final trailer for his highly-anticipated drama The Shape of Water. The filmmaker also stuck around for a half-hour answering questions from the fans on Facebook Live, and you can take a look at the entire video below. This final trailer comes as Fox Searchlight continues rolling the film out on the festival circuit, with a screening at AFI Fest in Los Angeles tomorrow night, ahead of the limited release on December 1, leading into the nationwide debut on December 8. It's also worth noting that this an age-restricted red band trailer, which does include a few R-rated words here and there, along with plenty of blood, some chopped off fingers and more glimpses at the unique creature at the heart of this movie.

From master story teller Guillermo del Toro comes The Shape of Water, an other-worldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1962. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of isolation. Elisa's life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment. Rounding out the cast are Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Doug Jones and Michael Stuhlbarg. The movie has been a hit on the festival circuit ever since its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in late August, with the eary Shape of Water reviews hailing it as Guillermo del Toro's best film to date.

While the movie has been racking up critical accolades left and right, back in September, longtime Guillermo del Toro collaborator Doug Jones, who plays the creature listed on the IMDB page as "Amphibian Man," revealed details about a shocking sex scene between this human/fish creature and the lonely, mute widow Elisa Esposito, played by Sally Hawkins. Doug Jones revealed that Guillermo del Toro explained that in a lot of the classic monster movies he loved, there was a "romantic side" to these characters that was never "actualized" on screen, so in this movie, he wanted the monster and the girl to actually make love.

The movie was given an R rating way back in May, for "sexual content, graphic nudity, violence and language." In years past, an R rating was seen as quite limiting, since you're eliminating a big part of your potential audience, teenagers between the age of 13 and 17, but that has all changed in recent years, with R-rated hits like Deadpool, Logan and Get Out, just to name a few, proving that there is a growing audience for R-rated movies. The Shape of Water could provide the ultimate test for this theory, an R-rated prestige picture that some think may be a legitimate Oscar contender this year.

The Shape of Water release date of December 8 was set back in April, with the only other movie opening in wide release that weekend being Broad Green Pictures' action-comedy Just Getting Started. It will also come just one week before what will likely be the biggest movie of the year, Disney and LucasFilm's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which will go up against 20th Century Fox's animated movie Ferdinand. Take a look at the 31-minute video below, which includes the full red band trailer for The Shape of Water, plus the Q&A with Guillermo del Toro, courtesy of The Shape of Water Facebook.