Sharknado 6 has a new, official premiere date. It was previously reported that SyFy was planning on unleashing the new installment of the enduring B-movie franchise on July 25. However, the network has now committed to a summer release date for what is being touted as the final installment of the series. Be prepared, as the final Sharknado arrives on Sunday, August 19, just in time to finish out the summer movie season in style, bearing in mind that style doesn't always mean good. At one point mullets were popular, lest we forget.

SyFy is going to celebrate the release of Sharknado 6 with an entire week of themed programming during what they've appropriately dubbed Sharknado week. The programming will run from Sunday, August 12 through Sunday, August 19, culminating with the premiere of Sharknado 6. The lineup includes the recently released Deep Blue Sea 2, Nightmare Shark and 6-Headed Shark Attack. We can also expect a full six-movie Sharknado marathon leading up to the release of the new installment, if that sounds appealing to you.

Our hero Fin (Ian Ziering) has battled sharks all over the globe, but in Sharknado 6, he will tackle the final shark-tier, time travel. In the ending moments of Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, Fin was seen wandering alone on Earth after it was destroyed. Now he must travel back in time to stop the Sharknado that started it all. Will Fin and the gang be able to set everything right and save the world once and for all? A production of The Asylum, Sharknado 6 is directed by Anthony C. Ferrante, based on an original screenplay by Scotty Mullen.

Say what you will about these movies, but it sounds like they're really going out in a crazy blaze of low-budget glory. Dinosaurs, Noah and even Nazis are all going to be included, as we reported previously. Anthony c. Ferrante has directed every single entry in the franchise, so it seems fitting that he sees it through to the end. While none of the cameos have been announced for this installment, we know that Tara Reid, Vivica A. Fox, and Cassie Scerbo will be reprising their roles. This installment is also abandoning any fancy, puny subtitles in favor of a simple title. Previous entry titles have included, Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! and Sharknado: The 4th Awakens.

Sharknado started in 2013 as a single, self-aware B-movie that completely understood what was going on. Eventually, it just transformed into increasingly ridiculous entries that ultimately led to the entire world being destroyed. Sharknado 6 will, as SyFy claims, end the franchise but we'll have to see if that really holds true. They've already made six of these things. It's not hard to imagine they would reboot it at some point. Sharknado 6 debuts on SyFy on Sunday, August 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern time. This news comes to us courtesy of SyFy Wire.