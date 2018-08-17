In a new interview promoting The Last Sharknado: It's About Time, actress Tara Reid was seen slurring her words and going on weird tangents. The interview was being conducted in New York City for Australian TV, which did cause some delay in Reid's earpiece, and may account for the tangents. But the slurred speech has many worried about Reid's health. Although the 42-year old actress was slurring, she was still able to promote the film and revealed that it's her favorite one out of the whole franchise. Reid even teased that there could be another Sharknado project in the future.

While Tara Reid was able to adequately promote Sharknado 6, fans are worried about her. In addition to the slurred speech, she's also squinting her eyes and stumbling over her words in the interview. Plus, the crew interviewing her seem to be laughing in spots. Reid was also having difficulty keeping her earpiece in, which only added to the awkwardness. Since then, fans have been expressing concern on social media, with one fan noting that, "she's not making any sense." Again, the satellite feed from New York City to Australia did not help matters.

Since the video of the erratic interview started to go viral, Tara Reid issued a statement in regard to her slurred speech, while also pulling out of the Sharknado 6 press tour. The actress blames some current back issues that she's dealing with for cutting the tour short. Reid does not go into any further detail. She explains.

"Due to some back issues I am having, I had to cut my press tour short. I wish I could've been there especially for my favorite show, @BUILDseriesNYC. Thank you for your understanding & I am hoping to recover from this pain soon."

Sharknado 6 premieres this Sunday, August 19th on the SyFy network. In the new interview, Tara Reid gushed about how much she loves the final installment, noting that they all knew that it was going to be the final film while they were shooting it. However, as previously noted, the actress did say that there could be more after a few years. She also revealed that George Washington makes an appearance and that her character befriends a pterodactyl, which she obviously names Tara. Reid claims that the movie is, "so ridiculous, it's so bad that it's good."

In addition to talking about Sharknado 6 Tara Reid spoke about wanting to go film in Australia, which she has never done before. She told the interviewers that it's one of her favorite places to travel and talked about the amount of real-life sharks that she has seen there while on vacation. Reid was specifically amazed by some netting off of the Gold Coast which separates swimmers from potential predators. The actress revealed that she would love to do another Sharknado and have it filmed on location in Australia, which probably won't end up happening.

Tara Reid also took some time to talk about those American Pie rumors as well, claiming that it's going to happen. The actress has been talking about a sequel for months now and insists that the directors have told her that it's going to happen soon. For now, Sharknado 6 will have to do, which is not a bad thing at all. The franchise has been great for Reid and her fellow co-stars who have been riding new waves of popularity, thanks to the over-the-top antics of the past six films. You can watch the new interview with Tara Reid and read her statement below, thanks to the The Today Show Australia Twitter account.

.@TaraReid joins us ahead of the latest entry into the Sharknado series. #9Todaypic.twitter.com/eZcJdPkDF4 — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) August 16, 2018

Due to some back issues I am having, I had to cut my press tour short. I wish I could’ve been there especially for my favorite show, @BUILDseriesNYC. Thank you for ur understanding & I am hoping to recover from this pain soon. Tune in Sunday as @SharknadoSYFY 6 premieres on @syfy — Tara Reid (@TaraReid) August 17, 2018

Tara Reid is on the news promoting Sharknado. She is slurring her words and barely making any sense. It's 9:20am. #sad — Z (@Zanymouse) August 13, 2018

Tara Reid is getting worse. What's with the slurring! — Yvonne Brown (@Evy1618) August 18, 2011

I think Tara Reid is on painkillers on this Today Show Sharknado interview



I would be too — north druid trills (@languagehacker) August 17, 2018