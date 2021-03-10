We may not have a big-budget, studio-produced shark movie coming our way this summer. No Jaws ripoff. No Deep Blue Sea sequel. No 47 Meters Down. But we do have the latest from filmmaker Tim Ritter titled Sharks of the Corn. Is it on the big budget side of things? No. But it is a riff on Stephen King's Children of the Corn, but with sharks in it. The title is not what one might call subtle, as evidenced by the trailer. Per the studio, "This movie delivers everything you expect from Tim as well as everything you expect from a shark movie... in a corn field. It's a match made in heaven!"

The trailer opens with a man worshipping at the altar of some shark teeth before he puts on a mask that, unsurprisingly, also features shark teeth. We also get a few shots of cornfields with people running through them, in one case running away from a plastic shark toy. There is also a surprisingly big explosion and even a suspicious man in a suit. The trailer is shockingly light on dialogue, instead relying on imagery to get the point across. Even so, it's made clear what potential viewers are signing up for here.

In Sharks of the Corn, strange things are happening in Druid Hills, Kentucky, which is primarily known for its large corn output. Victims of monsters in cornfields are starting to crop up and witnesses are saying there are "large Great White sharks swimming in the corn stalks." Meanwhile, serial killer Teddy Bo Lucas is arrested for killing dozens of people using shark jaws and teeth as weapons. Chief Vera Scheider [Shannon Stockin] is stuck in the middle, attempting to figure out if her missing twin sister Lorna is one of them. When Teddy agrees to take her to one of his burial sites in a cornfield, a crazy chain of events unfolds that nobody is prepared for. The Druid Hills townsfolk are pitted against an outrageous shark worshipping cult that is planning to take over the world, one cornfield at a time. And their main protectors are jaw-snapping Sharks of the Corn.

Executive Producer Ron Bonk presents director Tim Ritter reuniting with producers Larry Joe Treadway and Al Nicolosi for the first time in many decades. The studio describes the movie as a "demented mixmash of humor, terror, and pure adrenaline rush shark action!" They are also referring to it as "the shark movie of the year." Though that may, in the end, be the case by default.

Those who are interested in picking up a physical copy of the movie will have the chance to do so, but in extremely limited supply. The studio is producing the Sharks of the Corn on both Blu-ray and, believe it or not, VHS. Only 200 Blu-rays and 25 VHS will be sold in total. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself. Sharks of the Corn is set to be released on July 6. Those interested in purchasing a copy can head on over to SRSCinemaStore.com.