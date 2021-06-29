Sharon Stone has been in the lexicon for her performances in iconic roles in blockbuster classics for decades. Who can forget the 'divorce' from Arnold Schwarzenegger in Total Recall﻿? You love to hate her as the hustling self-destructive love of Robert De Niro's life in Martin Scorsese's Casino. You might have forgotten they made a Basic Instinct 2. But EVERYONE remembers THE SCENE in Basic Instinct.﻿ The seductive novelist Catherine Tramell (Stone) is being interrogated, accused of murder by Det. Nick Curran (Michael Douglas) ﻿when she answers his question with a big reveal. Ahem...

Ms. Sharon Stone recently took to Twitter to model a new piece in her wardrobe with the caption, "Been there, done that; got the T-Shirt."

﻿What does Sharon Stone have to say about the scene? At first there were some misgivings.

"He (director, Paul Verhoeven) had told me when we shot the scene that the light was reflecting off of my underwear, and that if I took off my underwear, there would be a shadow, that we wouldn't see my pubic hair, as we do in the film, where everybody keeps claiming they see my vagina. He screened the movie with me publicly with many people in a room. He didn't give me a chance to see it, digest it. I think more I was just so shocked and I was embarrassed not to be able to process it alone with him than I was so horrified. Because I agree that it was very, very good for the movie. But I didn't have the chance to process it individually and get my brain around it."

These days her take is, "At least it proves I'm a natural blonde."

Sharon Stone dons Basic Instinct top depicting THAT leg-crossing scene: 'Been there, done that, got the T-shirt!' https://t.co/2VLr6aXNQk — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 29, 2021

She has had an amazing career, and she just keeps hitting them out of the park. Her turn as primate-toting Lenore Osgood in Ryan Murphy's Ratched﻿ last year ﻿is mesmerizing. She's a fierce protector of her monstrous son, a millionaire beauty, an ice queen, a complete mastermind for manipulation, all while gaining the audience's sympathy.

Her latest film, Here Today,﻿ starring Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish ﻿is in theaters now. The movie revolves around veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz (Crystal) who meets New York street singer Emma Payge (Tiffany Haddish), and they form an unlikely yet hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust. Just this week, Sharon Stone celebrated the movie's release with a yellow bikini photo.

﻿She also has a new comedy in the works, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife,﻿ co-starring Bette Midler. Marjorie (Midler) is an Upper West Side resident in the middle of a crisis when her childhood friend Lee Green (Stone) shows up, having the glamorous life Marjorie has always wanted. Lee becomes the Taubs' houseguest, and they do not realize she has a secret agenda.

Not too shabby for a small town girl from Pennsylvania. She came from working part-time as a McDonald's counter girl, she worked her way up to become a successful Ford model, both in TV commercials and print ads. In 1980, she made her acting debut in Woody Allen's Stardust Memories as "pretty girl in train". And her train hasn't stopped, yet. Choo choo!