Here Today star Sharon Stone smiled for the camera wishing everyone a 'Happy Summer' this weekend. She has a lot to celebrate, as her new film starring Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish and a stellar supporting cast opened to great reviews . The official synopsis reads as follows.

When veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz (Billy Crystal) meets New York singer Emma Payge (Tiffany Haddish), they form an unlikely yet hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust.

While as first glance,Here Today seems like a light-hearted romp, in fact it's a film that delves into the world of comedy. Charlie Burnz (Billy Crystal) is the senior writer on 'This Just In,' an iconic sketch-comedy show ala Saturday Night Live.

Billy Crystal, who co-wrote the script with former SNL writer and long time friend (over 50 years!) Alan Zweibel (based on Zweibel's short story 'The Prize') takes an unflinching look at how a show like this works, pulling no punches about the neurotic writer's room, the competition for laughs, to the office politics that make or break careers. Crystal and Zweibel have ridden this roller coaster together since the days of being in their 20's carpooling from Long Island into Manhattan for gigs.

The film's meet-cute of sorts is Zweibel's true story of a dinner with a woman who won him in an auction and had an allergic reaction to her seafood entrée that sent her to the hospital. Enter Tiffany Haddish. She costars as Emma, an aspiring singer 30 years his junior, who has no idea who he is, but followed through on the dinner to spite the actual bidder, her ex-boyfriend.

Having first told the story on Letterman, Zweibel says about the movie, "I was a prize at a silent auction. I wrote about it for the now-defunct California Sunday section of the L.A. Times. I told the story anecdotally on Late Night with David Letterman. Billy was watching and he texted me about taking that story and making a movie about a May-December relationship. We had no idea what road we were going to travel. But that incident became the jumping off point when these two characters meet."

"Billy called me up one night and suggested Tiffany. She had hosted SNL the night before. I DVR all the shows, so I watched and a light went on. I said, 'Oh, wow. Yes.' When she attached herself to the film, we tailored Emma more to Tiffany's voice. We followed her lead on a lot of this. There were a number of times that she ad-libbed a joke that was better than we had written for her and Billy went along with it, or she put things in a vernacular for her character that was better than what we had. She and Billy played off each other very well."

They two characters stay in each other's lives, and the bond is effortless. Having no idea of who Charlie is, Emma sees him as a person and his struggles. As she accepts him and his dementia diagnosis, he begins to accept it, as well. Zweibel explains, "We had seen all these movies with the older men and younger women, and we didn't want to do that. Around that time, my father started getting dementia, and Billy had a relative in his family, same thing. So what was personal for Billy and me was addressing things that were affecting people we really cared for, and the movie became a story about a writer who needs to finish his book, which is an elegy to his deceased wife, before he runs out of words."

The cast is peppered with comedic and dramatic veterans including, Kevin Kline, Barry Levinson, Penn Badgley, and Broadway star Laura Benanti. During the production of the movie, Tiffany Haddish and Billy Crystal became close friends. Crystal became a father figure to Haddish and recently helped her with her bat mitzvah. You can catch Here Today in movie theaters now.