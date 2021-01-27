The Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss is feeling good and looking great after celebrating one year of sobriety. According to his pal, Drew Gallagher, Weiss officially hit the one-year milestone on Jan. 9. The former child star also chose to make the most of the occasion, reportedly holding off on opening his Christmas presents until the day he celebrated his sobriety this month. With his legal issues very well-publicized, it's certainly wonderful to see that Shaun has seemingly turned his life around and is back on the right track.

In 2017, Weiss was arrested multiple times on charges of petty theft and possession of methamphetamine. After he was arrested in 2018 for public intoxication, he announced that he was planning to enter rehab. Unfortunately, things only got worse for Weiss, and in January of last year, he was arrested for allegedly breaking into a man's garage while high on meth. At the time, Gallagher created a GoFundMe campaign to help Shaun and stressed that Weiss was not a bad person and just needed "medical" and "psychiatric attention."

"He's sick, he's mentally ill," Gallagher told People. "He's just sick and everybody gives up on him.... [He's] the nicest, softest, sweetest human being... He's like a brother to me. I won't abandon him."

Weiss had also been homeless at the time of the incident. He has since been residing at a sober living facility in Tarzana, California, as he prepares for the next chapter of his life. TMZ reports that Shaun is "working on his comedy chops and doing some scriptwriting." Better yet for Weiss, who was in desperate need of new teeth at the time of his arrest, the actor's new set of pearly whites are nearly ready, and he's been wearing temporary dentures in the meantime.

A former child actor, Weiss is best known for playing Greg Goldberg in the 1992 family sports movie The Mighty Ducks. He reprised the role in the 1994 sequel and once again for the third installment in 1996. The franchise will be revived on Disney+ with Emilio Estevez returning to the role of Gordon Bombay to coach a new youth hockey team. Perhaps if Weiss continues to do better, he just might show up for a cameo in a future episode of the show.

Weiss also appeared in multiple episodes of Pee-wee's Playhouse as a kid. He was also featured in the pilot episode of Sabrina, the Teenage Witch and had roles in other shows like Charles in Charge, The Cosby Show, King of Queens, Saved by the Bell: The New Class, and Boy Meets World. He also had a recurring role in the cult classic comedy series Freaks and Geeks. His last acting role was in the 2008 comedy Drillbit Taylor with Owen Wilson and Leslie Mann.

Around this time last year, Weiss must have certainly felt like he was at rock bottom. A lot can happen in a year's time, however, and the future now looks very bright for the Mighty Ducks star. Best of luck to Weiss with his continued recovery. This news comes to us from TMZ.