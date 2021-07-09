A new image from the set of Shazam 2 seems to be an Easter egg referencing Black Adam, leading DC fans to wonder if Dwayne Johnson will be making a cameo in the sequel. Currently in production for a planned 2023 release, the second Shazam! movie brings back Zachary Levi as the wizard Shazam. David F. Sandberg directs using a screenplay by Henry Gayden.

At this point, it's not clear when Black Adam and the Shazam movies will cross over, but the plan at DC Films is reportedly for the two characters to eventually meet in this cinematic universe. Going so far as to seemingly acknowledge Black Adam in Shazam 2, Sandberg posted a picture from the set to his Instagram account on Friday, and you can take a look at the image below.

"Day 27 of Shazam 2," David F. Sandberg says in the caption. "If this was Lights Out we'd be done today but this shoot, just like Shazam 1, is longer than Lights Out and Annabelle Creation put together."

Curiously, Sandberg makes no mention of what's actually in the photo, leaving it to the fans to speculate. The picture reveals a familiar yellow lighting bolt shining brightly against a very dark background, and it's highly reminiscent of the front of Black Adam's suit. Perhaps not so coincidentally, the bolt is in front of a large rock, which some fans are thinking is a reference to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

At the least, this may just be an Easter egg that's meant to get the fans talking about both movies. There has still been no indication Johnson will appear in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, nor is there any word of Levi having a cameo in Black Adam. It seems likely that the two will meet somewhere down the road, and like other superhero movies, a crossover could first be set up with a cameo appearance. Could we see Johnson in a post-credit sequence in Shazam 2?

The second Shazam! movie also stars Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu. Zegler, Mirren, and Liu will be serving as the villains of the movie, playing the three daughters of Atlas. Other cast members include Faithe Herman, Meagan Good, Grace Fulton, and Ian Chen. Filming is currently underway in Atlanta.

Black Adam is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and written by Adam Szytkiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. Along with Dwayne Johnson in the lead, the movie will also star Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan. Filming for this project is also taking place in Atlanta, making a potential cameo easy to pull off.

"The Rock is his own planet. He kind of does whatever [he wants], The Rock does what The Rock wanna do," Levi said of Johnson, per Dan Fogler's 4DXPerience. "So we'll see how that all plays out. But per the comic books, Black Adam and Captain Marvel - my true namesake - they're yin and yang to one another. They are identical."

Of a possible crossover, Levi added: "He's doing his deal, the Black Adam stand-alone, and we're gonna do our sequel [Shazam! Fury of the Gods], and we'll see what goes from there."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 2, 2023. Meanwhile, Black Adam will first have a premiere of its own on July 29, 2022. This news comes to us from David F. Sandberg on Instagram.