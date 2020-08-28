The unofficial poster for Shazam 2, officially titled Fury of the Gods, has finally been shared online. Star Zachary Levi and director David F. Sandberg both shared the poster, which was originally revealed during the sequel's panel at DC FanDome last weekend. Now fans can get a better look at the madness contained within, which may or may not tell us anything about the highly-anticipated DC adaptation.

Firstly, Zachary Levi, who will be returning as the superhero once more, shared the Fury of the Gods poster on Instagram. The actor expressed his excitement to return and revealed that he finds the image heartwarming, unofficial though it may be. It is extremely colorful and random, with comedian Sinbad, as well as an angry raccoon and a dog featured. Levi had this to say about it.

"This poster may be unofficial, but it officially warms my heart and gets me mad excited to bring more Shazam to y'all as soon as humanly (or superhumanly) possible! Thanks to everyone who came out for DC FanDome, including Sinbad for being such a team player and going along with the zany fun."

Sinbad appeared during the panel as a joke relating to a 90s movie called Shazam that the internet, thanks to the Mandela Effect, believes he starred in. Sinbad will not be starring in Shazam 2 as far as certain sources are concerned. It was reportedly just a gag for the fans to enjoy. Though Warner Bros. and DC Films have said zero about the casting since the panel. David F. Sandberg also shared the poster and commented on some of the other imagery in the poster, explaining the meaning, or lack thereof, behind it.

"If you're wondering why there's an angry raccoon & dog in this poster there was a part cut from the #DCFanDome panel where that came up. I like the randomness more though. And no, this isn't an official poster. Just a fun gag for FanDome."

At this point, little has been revealed about the sequel, even during the DC FanDome panel. Because of that, even knowing that it will be subtitled with Fury of the Gods, it is hard to know what that will mean for the story. What we know for sure is that the post-credits scene from the first movie revealed Mr. Mind, who was seemingly forming an alliance with Mark Strong's Dr. Sivana. Whether or not that will factor into the events that will transpire in Billy Batson's next adventure remains to be seen.

Asher Angel will also be returning as Billy Batson in the sequel. The first movie was received incredibly well by critics and audiences alike, ultimately earning a solid $365 million at the box office, which helped put Warner Bros. and DC Films on a hot streak, following in the footsteps of Aquaman. Shazam: Fury of the Gods is currently set to hit theaters on November 4, 2022. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. In the meantime, be sure to check out the poster from Zachary Levi's Instagram.