The cast of Shazam 2 now has an Oscar-winner among its ranks. Helen Mirren has officially joined the DC Comics adaptation. What's more, she will be playing a villain in the highly-anticipated sequel, which will once again be led by Zachary Levi as the comic book superhero. Asher Angel will also be back as the young Billy Batson, who transforms into Shazam.

According to multiple reports, Helen Mirren is set to play a villain named Hespera in Shazam 2, which is subtitled Fury of the Gods. The character is described as the daughter of Atlas. However, there is no specific character from the pages of DC Comics that corresponds to the name Hespera. So that is a mystery that will surely be unraveled in the coming months, or perhaps a surprise that will remain intact until the movie's release.

Much of the core cast from 2019's Shazam is expected to return as well. As far as new cast members go, comedian Sinbad made an appearance at DC FanDome last summer, but was later written off as a joke. So his status remains somewhat unclear. Rachel Zegler, who is starring in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, is also on board in an undisclosed role. Zegler, taking to Twitter, in all caps, expressed her excitement saying, "I'm gonna be in a movie with Helen Mirren?"

Helen Mirren has more than 100 acting credits to her name, spanning more than five decades. Mirren won an Academy Award for her work in The Queen. Some of her other notable roles include The Mosquito Coast, Gosford Park and Red. Some of her more recent credits include The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, The Good Liar and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Mirren is set to reprise her role in F9.

Warner Bros. and New Line are largely keeping the same filmmaking team intact in front of and behind the camera. David F. Sandberg is set to return to the director's chair. Henry Gayden wrote the screenplay. Petar Safran is on board as producer. It's an example of, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. Shazam was met with open arms from both critics and fans, boasting a 90 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It also earned a solid $366 million at the global box office, working from a relatively low budget, compared to other big superhero movies anyway. Though still by no means cheap, with the budget said to be $100 million.

Plot details are currently being kept under wraps for the sequel. It is just one of many DC Films projects coming down the pipeline. The Suicide Squad, Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman 2, Wonder Woman 3, The Trench and Supergirl. The Batman, which takes place outside the DCEU, is set to arrive next year. are all on the way as well. Shazam: Fury of the Gods is currently set to hit theaters on June 2, 2023. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news was previously reported by The Wrap.