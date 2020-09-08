While much remains uncertain in Hollywood right now Shazam 2 is hoping to be up and running by early next year. This, according to Zachary Levi, who is returning as the caped hero in the sequel. Levi says the plan currently is to begin filming in the first quarter of 2021. Either way, they need to hurry as the young cast members who are set to reprise their roles are growing up fast.

Zachary Levi was recently a guest on Dan Fogler's 4D Xperience. Naturally, the subject of Shazam's next cinematic outing, which is officially titled Fury of the Gods, came up. Levi revealed what the current plans are, tentative though they may be.

"They announced that we were gonna do a sequel pretty much right after we premiered. They knew we were tracking well enough, they were happy enough with the numbers. So they have been steadily and earnestly working on the script for the sequel and I think Q1 of next year is the idea."

Like any movie right now, any plans that Warner Bros. and director David F. Sandberg have could change in an instant. With Robert Pattinson recently getting sick, The Batman once again had to shut down production. One challenge that Shazam 2 is facing, beyond navigating the world as it exists right now, is dealing with the younger cast members. They are on a ticking clock in some ways.

"[The situation] has kind of made everything a little bit up in the air, but very much the intent is to make another one. We gotta get to it fast, the kids are growing fast."

Indeed, Asher Angel, who returns as Billy Batson, as well as other members of his adopted family such as Faithe Herman, who plays Darla, are aging quickly. During the DC FanDome panel, it appeared as though Angel had certainly grown up a bit. As for the release date, the studio originally wanted the sequel to arrive in April 2022, but it was pushed to November 2022 instead. Though, in Zachary Levi's eyes, that's not a bad thing.

"It was gonna be April 2022 and then they pushed [the date]... I'm actually quite grateful, I think a November release is a better calendar [spot]. Hopefully, we can kind of float and keep it going into the holidays. Aquaman had that right-before-Christmas release and [grossed] a billion-plus dollars."

Plot details for the sequel are largely being kept under wraps right now. An unofficial poster was revealed during DC FanDome, which, among other things, included comedian Sinbad. Reports have suggested he won't be in the movie but we shall see what happens on the casting front as production nears. Shazam 2: Fury of the Gods is currently set to hit theaters on November 4, 2022. We'll keep you posted as any further details are made available. You can check out the full interview over at the Nerdbot YouTube channel.