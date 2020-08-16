David F. Sandberg had a pretty hilarious way of addressing the early Shazam 2 reviews that have popped up online. The director put together a fake trailer and used the reviews to start hyping the sequel, which has not even been filmed yet. Sandberg and crew are still waiting for production to start on the long-awaited sequel, which was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. We should get a true update on the further adventures of Billy Batson and friends next week during DC's FanDome event.

Social media site Letterboxd now has a few reviews for Shazam 2 up. This led to David F. Sandberg making a fake trailer to start the marketing campaign for the sequel, which is made up of footage from the first installment. "I'm fine with this," one user wrote, while another said, "I'm gonna be 19 when this comes out what." It looks and feels like a real trailer for Shazam 2, with absurd early reviews including, "Jack Dylan Grazer I'm free Thursday night to paint ur nails and dance in ur room to Fleetwood Mac."

David F. Sandberg announced that he was still tinkering with the Shazam 2 script back in April. "Well, we'll see how long this goes, because I mean, we were going to start shooting this year. But, I mean, who knows how long this will go on? I mean, it feels like every movie gets delayed now, so we'll see what happens with Shazam!," he said. It doesn't look like production will be able to take place this year unless DC and Warner Bros. already have a destination planned out to keep the cast and crew safe.

Regardless of when Shazam 2 begins shooting, the release date has been significantly pushed back from its original April 2022 date. Now, the movie will arrive in November 2022, though that could easily be pushed to early 2023 with the way things are moving in North America. With that being said, we'll just have to wait and see what Warner Bros. and David F. Sandberg decide to do when the time comes. At the very least, this will give Sandberg some extra time to continue tweaking the script for the sequel.

Shazam! star Zachary Levi recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of the movie hitting theaters. "So very grateful for everything this role has brought into my life, and so damn excited to step back into the spandex as soon as we're ready to rock 'n roll again," he said. Levi has always hoped that a sequel was going to pan out and he has been hyping DC fans online for over a year now. Hopefully he and David F. Sandberg will deliver some good news next week at the DC FanDome event. You can check out the fake trailer for Shazam 2 above, thanks to David F. Sandberg's Twitter account.