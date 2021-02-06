For the last few days, a rumor has been making the rounds on the internet that Henry Cavill will have a cameo in Shazam 2, currently in development. The rumor has been picked up by enough news outlets for the director of the franchise, David F. Sandberg, to finally take to Twitter to clear the air. The filmmaker refused to either deny or confirm the rumors, because of how quickly things can change behind the scenes of a film production.

"Not going to comment on casting rumors for several reasons. One being you can't be sure about anything until it's happened. Halfway through shooting Shazam the plan was still for Henry Cavill to be in it. Scoopers could have scooped that and been right at the time but wrong in the end. Though I can confirm with ~90% certainty that Shazam will appear in Shazam 2. So if you're a fan of that character you might enjoy Shazam 2."

In the original Shazam!, Superman showed up at the end of the movie to help Billy Batson aka Shazam's brother out. The scene was shot using a body double wearing the Superman suit, and the Man of Steel was only filmed from his neck down, which fans found very odd. Sandberg has now confirmed that the original plan was indeed for Cavill to show up in the movie, but the deal ultimately fell through.

Henry Cavill's uncertainty with regards to continuing to play Superman is the biggest example of the strange limbo the DCEU finds itself in. The actor has stated that he is not done with the role yet, but there have been no plans announced for a Man of Steel sequel since the original movie came out in 2013.

In fact, the popular assumption was that Zack Snyder's Justice League is going to be Cavill's final appearance in the DCEU, and the role will be recast after that in much the same manner as Robert Pattinson taking over the role of Batman after Ben Affleck's plans for a solo movie about the Caped Crusader fell through.

Even though Superman might not show up in the Shazam! sequel, there is plenty for fans to get hyped about with regards to the film. The movie will have no shortage of superheroes since the original Shazam! ended with Billy helping all his siblings gain superpowers to become the Marvel family.

Then there is Black Adam, played by Dwayne Johnson, who is set to debut in his own solo movie. But since Adam is historically a Shazam! comics villain, you can be sure his path will eventually cross with those of Billy and his siblings.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars Zachary Levi as Shazam, Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Asher Angel as Billy Batson, and Marta Milans as Mama Rosa. The film arrives in theaters on June 2, 2023.