It's happening. Shazam 2: Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg has released a new teaser for the movie after leaked set photos revealed a new costume for the titular superhero. With Zachary Levi in the lead role, Sandberg directed the original Shazam! which was a big hit when it was released in 2019. Both are back for the anticipated sequel, and two years ahead of its theatrical premiere, Sandberg released a new teaser video. You can check that out below.

"Coming soon...ish," the filmmaker says in the caption.

Though David F. Sandberg is holding back for now, photos of Levi snapped from the set provide our first look at the new Shazam costume. It is similar in design to what Levi wore in the original movie, but comes with an updated belt, lightning bolt, and other differences. The cape is also not present in the images, but that's likely because it will be digitally added in during post-production for those scenes. These pictures were published at JustJared and have since been floating around Twitter.

"The mythic aesthetic the new Shazam! suit has fits perfectly with Henry [Cavill's] Superman," wrote one fan in response to the pictures. "It also really looks like he matches the Snyder style and vibe we would see on a Shazam suit for ZSJL2 & 3. I would love to see him in this suit during the big team up fight against Darkseid."

Another fan writes, "Shazam! suit changes are subtle but precise. They remind me of Ian Churchill's design. I hope to see soon what the new cape will be like."

"I'm in love with Shazam's new suit - which will appear in Shazam! Fury of the Gods," another tweet reads. "I'm loving it well more than the first suit."

Along with Zachary Levi back as Shazam, Shazam: Fury of the Gods will also star Helen Mirren as the villain Hespera, who's intent on taking on Shazam with the help of her sisters (Lucy Liu, Rachel Zegler). The sequel also stars Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Faithe Herman, Meagan Good, Grace Fulton, Michelle Borth, Ian Chen, Ross Butler, Jovan Armand, and D.J. Cotrona. Henry Gayden penned the script and Peter Safran is producing.

The original Shazam! was a big hit for Warner Bros. and DC when it was released in 2019, so it wasn't a surprise when a sequel was ordered by the studio. Set in the DCEU, it follows a teenage boy who's chosen by the ancient wizard Shazam to be his new champion. With his newfound super powers, the new Shazam must stop the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong). It was rather well received with DC fans and was a success at the box office with more than $366 million in ticket sales earned.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently scheduled to be released on June 2, 2023. Two years is a long time to wait, but let's hope that official sneak peek promised by Sandberg will be coming soon. The new video teaser comes to us from David F. Sandberg on Twitter, and you can see many photos of Levi from the set in his new outfit over at JustJared.