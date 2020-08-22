The Shazam 2 official title was revealed today at DC FanDome. David F. Sandberg joined Zachary Levi and other members of the cast announced that the title is: Shazam!: Fury of the Gods. Sandberg was not joking around this time like he was in the days leading up to this weekend's event. In addition to the title, the sequel will apparently also star Sinbad, which is a play off of the mythical movie of the same name that people seem to think he starred in decades ago. "It came out of nowhere," Sinbad recently said. "And nobody knows why."

A few years ago, a number of people began to believe that Sinbad starred in a movie called Shazam in the 1990s. This has nothing to do with the 2019 movie. Looking at it, Sinbad says, "It's always the same thing - it's either a bigger brother or younger sister, or a younger brother and younger sister, or a mother and daughter or a father and son. They all remember it." Sinbad never starred in that movie, but he will reportedly be in Shazam 2, as evidenced by the DC FanDome panel from today.

Zachary Levi kicked off the Shazam 2 panel and was trying to be overly cautious about revealing anything, though he did jokingly admit to making his on "Zack" cut of Shazam! when David F. Sandberg joined the panel. One can tell that the entire cast really enjoys being around each other, even though they had to do the panel virtually. As for when they'll reunite to begin production on Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, that is unclear.

Shazam! 2 will see the return of Zachary Levi as the young hero, while director David F. Sandberg sits behind the camera again. Writer Henry Gayden returned to write the screenplay after writing the first installment. The DC movie is currently scheduled to be released on November 4, 2022, though it is unclear if that release date will stick or not. With no production dates lined up, a release date will be pretty hard to pin down.

Asher Angel will return as Billy Batson along with the foster family that includes Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), Eugene (Ian Chen), Pedro (Jovan Armand), Darla (Faithe Herman) and Mary (Grace Fulton). It is also believed that Adam Brody (who appeared in the DC FanDome panel), Ross Butler, D.J. Cotrona, Meagan Good, and Michelle Borth will be returning too. There were a lot of reveals at today's event, but not a lot of them were as fun as the Shazam 2 panel. There was not a lot to reveal, and the cast played off that, making sure that the title reveal, along with Sinbad's involvement was huge news. The Shazam 2 news was revealed during today's DC FanDome. Unfortunately, DC and Warner Bros. did provide YouTube videos of the panels. Perhaps that will happen at a later date.