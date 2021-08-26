Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg has revealed that Billy Batson's second superhero adventure is almost in the can. The sequel took a long time to begin filming thanks to the Covid shutdown, and it has taken longer to shoot the movie than the original, but it seems that with principal photography almost done, the movie will have no issues being ready for its release in 2023. There has been a lot of buzz about the movie, which follows on from 2019's Shazam! which provided an unexpected hit, and of course led to the spin-off movie, Black Adam, which stars Dwayne Johnson and is expected to arrive in 2022.

David F. Sandberg posted a shot of his director's chair on Instagram, which features his name in a Shazam! inspired font, and he commented, "Day 68. This is how many days the first Shazam shoot was. Almost at the finish line!" With a bigger cast and a lot more ambition behind it, there is no surprise that Fury of The Gods has taken just that little bit longer to film, and as we have already seen some of the character costume upgrades and set shots, taking a bit more time to get everything just right can never be a bad thing.

Like many other productions, Shazam! Fury of The Gods progress has been constantly updated and recorded via social media by both the director and on occasion star Zackary Levi. Sandberg, however, has certainly not been shy in sharing behind the scenes images, as well as the first image of the Shazam family all grown up and in their sparkly new attire. While knowing the filming is almost complete, some have questioned whether than means a trailer could be arriving at DC's FanDome event when it comes around in October, but with the movie almost still two years away it is more likely that won't arrive until next year. However, if everyone is in a sharing mood, there is no reason why something couldn't surface at the event to whet the appetite.

Shazam! took just over $366 million at the box office when it arrived in 2019, and still holds a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning that the sequel has something to prove when it arrives. The fact that it will four years between movies could go either way; building a greater want for the movie, or giving fans time to forget it and move on. Hoping to stop the latter happening will be Black Adam, as not only is it a prequel to the story of Shazam! but Sandberg has been quite vocal in teasing a possible appearance by Johnson's Egyptian demigod in the sequel. All in all, tying the two films together would probably help both movies, although Johnson has been doing a pretty good one-man-marketing job on Black Adam himself.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently slated to arrive in theaters on Jun2, 2023, starring Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Djimon Hounsou, Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu.