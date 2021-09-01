After a few short delays, Shazam! Fury of the Gods has wrapped shooting, but it's still a long way to go before the superhero feature debuts on the big screen. Recently, director David F. Sandberg shared an Instagram post revealing that the cast and crew was "almost done" filming on day 71 of production. In a new photo revealing that shooting is officially wrapped, Sandberg stands in a destroyed bedroom with the caption reading, "That's a wrap! Now sleep..."

Returning Shazam! cast members include Asher Angel as Billy Batson and Zachary Levi as his adult superhero counterpart Shazam; Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman and Adam Brody as his adult counterpart; Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley and Meagan Good as her adult counterpart; Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield and Michelle Borth as her adult counterpart; Ian Chen as Eugene Choi and Ross Buttler as his adult counterpart; and Jovan Armand as Pedro Peña with D. J. Cotrona as his adult counterpart.

Additionally, Djimon Hounsou will reprise his role as the wizard Shazam with Cooper Andrews also returning as foster father Victor Vasquez. Also joining the cast is Helen Mirren who will play Hespera, a daughter of Atlas. Rachel Zegler and Lucy Liu have also been announced to play two of Hespera's sisters. David F. Sandberg directs Shazam! Fury of the Gods using a screenplay by Henry Gayden. Peter Safran and Geoff Johns produced the feature.

"Zachary [Levi], who plays Shazam, is so good," Mirren said of her co-star, via The DC Syndicate. "It's just such a pleasure to sit opposite him and watch him work. I just sit there trying to be a Goddess but really inside I'm thinking Oh my God, he's brilliant, which he is."

Previously, Sandberg also shared an official first look at the new costumes the characters will be wearing in the upcoming superhero sequel. At the time, he was hoping to beat the internet in getting the pictures posted before someone else were to leak them first. In a tweet posting the photo, Sandberg wrote, "Don't know how long we can keep the new suits from leaking so here's a pic I took the other day."

Don’t know how long we can keep the new suits from leaking so here’s a pic I took the other day pic.twitter.com/41wStJ6oe2 — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) June 21, 2021

In a later tweet, Levi added: "Hey y'all! Just wanted to say thank you to everyone who's been so supportive of our new suits in Shazam! Fury of the Gods! They are a huge upgrade, full of color (despite the some incorrect conclusions based on ONE PHOTO), and no one feels objectified wearing them. As you were."

Hey y’all! Just wanted to say thank you to everyone who’s been so supportive of our new suits in Shazam: FotG! ???? They are a huge upgrade, full of color (despite the some incorrect conclusions based on ONE PHOTO), and no one feels objectified wearing them. ???? As you were. — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) June 22, 2021

Released in 2019, the first Shazam! was also directed by Sandberg and written by Henry Gayden. It follows a teenager who's given special powers courtesy of an ancient wizard that allows him to transform into an adult superhero by saying the word "Shazam." The movie was met with rather positive reviews, a feat which isn't shared by all DC movies, and was a hit at the box office as well. This prompted Warner Bros. to order the sequel, though it's taken until now to complete filming due to pandemic related delays.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures on June 2, 2023. In the meantime, you can find the original Shazam! streaming on HBO Max if you want to revisit the first movie. News of the sequel wrapping comes to us from David F. Sandberg on Instagram.