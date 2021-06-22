While David Sandberg's reveal of the upgraded Shazam family costumes went down well with the vast majority of fans, some decided that they didn't like the new, darker color scheme for Fury of the Gods, while others had a strong opinion on why the women's costumes "felt the need to show off so much flesh." While everyone has something to say in these matters, one person who wanted to make his feelings clear was Shazam himself, Zachary Levi, who took to his social media to set the record straight.

Zachary Levi posted on his Twitter account, "Hey y'all! Just wanted to say thank you to everyone who's been so supportive of our new suits in Shazam: FotG! They are a huge upgrade, full of color (despite the some incorrect conclusions based on ONE PHOTO), and no one feels objectified wearing them. As you were."

It's perhaps safe to say that the comments about the Shazam 2 costume reveals clearly hit a nerve, particularly those suggesting that the female members of the cast were only there to be objectified purely on the basis that the costume acts as a skirt rather than being a full body suit, because nothing screams obvious objection material than a flash of thigh. When it comes to the issue of costume color, that is something that is a little different. The colors in the new photo do look darker than the first movie, but even if they were slightly different, there is no denying that the new suits are a huge upgrade from what came before.

While Sandberg was attempting to avoid one issue by posting the photo, it seems that you really cannot do right for doing wrong. He could have waited and allowed someone else to leak grainy images and there would probably have not been anywhere near as much debate caused than by the show's director sharing a decent preview image to let people see a glimpse of what they can expect from the superhero sequel. Perhaps he will just keep the rest under wraps for now and let people wait into the official trailer and such drop if this is the hassle he is going to have to deal with.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods sees most of the case of the first movie returning for a second run of superhero fun courtesy of the DC comics character. While the plot is pretty much unknown we have seen a reasonable amount of images and information coming from the set considering the shoot only got under way a couple of weeks ago after months of Covid delays.

As well as the Shazam! costumes, we have also been given a first glimpse of Dame Helen Mirren as Hespera, one of the villains of the movie, who couldn't have looked any less villainous sitting at a bench eating a burger and fries opposite Levi's Shazam. There are some images that you just really don't expect to see from the set of an action superhero film. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently filming and will arrive in theaters on June 2, 2023.