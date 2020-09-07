Fans have been a waiting a long, long time to see Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson take to the silver screen skies as DC supervillain, Black Adam. While that looks to finally be coming to fruition, Shazam! star Zachary Levi has recently admitted that he is unaware of any plans regarding a crossover between himself and his comic book nemesis.

When asked whether Shazam! will be throwing down with Johnson's Black Adam anytime soon, Levi admitted with a laugh and a shrug, "That's well above my pay grade. I have no idea." The actor was then quick to state that, while he does not know what the future plans are, he is hopeful that events will stay in line with the source material.

"The Rock is his own planet. He kind of does whatever [he wants], The Rock does what The Rock wanna do. So, we'll see how that all plays out. But per the comic books, Black Adam and Captain Marvel - my true namesake - they're yin and yang to one another. They are identical."

The close-ties between the two characters, and the fact that they are essentially two sides of the same coin, led Zachary Levi to seriously doubt that he would ever be cast as Shazam opposite Johnson's Black Adam, whose casting dates back to 2014. "I was like, 'No one's gonna hire me to be The Rock's twin. I don't think this is going to work out.' Thank God I was wrong," Levi said. "Black Adam is from the Captain Marvel/Shazam part of the DC universe, so I hope [they meet]. I think that would be awesome to be able to go and do that."

Levi continued, adding that, "He's doing his deal, the Black Adam stand-alone, and we're gonna do our sequel [Shazam! Fury of the Gods], and we'll see what goes from there." Levi has previously speculated that the two characters could end up going head-to-head in either Shazam 3 or Black Adam 2.

While we await that fateful day when Shazam and Black Adam meet on the battlefield, Johnson has recently teased a showdown between himself and Henry Cavill's Man of Steel with the Black Adam star saying, "The other part to this answer is, you know, I always thought that it might be cool to hang out with Superman. That would be cool right I mean we're kind of similar in terms of our powers, our strengths our speeds, because look at the end of the day you never know. Black Adam and Superman could become friends, or they won't."

As if that weren't already tantalising enough, Johnson then took to social media, calling a violent meeting between the two DC characters the "biggest show down of all time" and saying, "One superhero who won't kill because of his code vs one antihero who's happy to - because of his code. All in the name of truth & justice. Maybe one day."

Black Adam opens in theaters on December 22, 2021, followed by Shazam! Fury of the Gods on November 4, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Nerbot's official YouTube channel. The topper art comes from @awedope.arts.