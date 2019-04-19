Warner Bros. may have big plans for Shazam! in the future. DC has been on a bit of a hot streak as of late, with Aquaman and Shazam both helping to turn the tide following the lackluster response to Justice League, both critically and commercially. Now, according to actress Michelle Borth, who plays a key role in the movie, she's actually signed a five-movie deal with the studio.

Warning: spoilers ahead for Shazam. Toward the end of the movie, Billy Batson's family all band together and put their hand on the Wizard's staff, turning into superheroes themselves, who team up to stop Dr. Sivana. Michelle Borth, of Hawaii Five-0 fame, plays the superhero version of his foster sister Mary (Grace Fulton). During a recent interview, Michelle Borth talked about how excited she was that she landed the part from an audition tape alone, but then further explained that she actually is locked in for five movies. Here's what she had to say about it.

"It was tears of joy, but it was just so overwhelming. I had never gotten a role from one taped audition, let alone a five-picture deal with Warner Bros. from a one-tape audition. You always have to go through a really long process. There's a fight to get there, so it was a really incredible moment. That's all I can say. It was one of those really magical moments of, 'Oh, my God. You hear about this sometimes. Every now and then, this happens,' and that was mine. I did a great dance, an interpretive dance, and had a lot of fun with it, and then forgot, and that was it."

So what does this mean exactly? Does it mean that Warner Bros. plans to have us all sitting down to watch Shazam 5 a decade from now? They certainly wouldn't hate that idea. That said, that's not what this five-picture deal likely means.

We already know that both Shazam 2 and Black Adam are in the works, with original writer Henry Gayden penning the sequel screenplay. So yes, sequels and this spin-off starring The Rock will surely be a part of that deal. However, those two other unaccounted for movies probably extend to appearances in other DC adventures, assuming the studio wants to head in that direction. This also doesn't mean that any of the stars will definitely show up in five movies. It just means their contract is good for that length of time, should things pan out. It's not at all uncommon for stars to sign lengthy contracts for superhero franchises these days.

In any event, things are going well so far. Shazam has been met with an incredibly positive response from both critics and moviegoers alike. To date, the David F. Sandberg-directed DC Comics adaptation has grossed $282 million globally, including more than $100 million domestically. As such, it wouldn't be surprising if Michelle Borth, along with Zachary Levi and the rest of the cast, winds up running out that five-movie deal. This news was first reported by Parade.