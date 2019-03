Warner Bros. will release a new Shazam! trailer this Monday, March 4th. Director David F. Sandberg teased fans with a blurry image on social media that has a loading bar on it with the play symbol that only plays the loading bar. Obviously, DC fans were tapping on that symbol in order to get a peek at some new footage, but it was all just a clever joke from the director, who has been having a lot of fun interacting with fans on social media ever since he agreed to take on the job.

David F. Sandberg's playfulness with DC fans fits in really well with the tone of the movie. With that being said, fans have been waiting for a new trailer for months now, and many were starting to get impatient, which makes Sandberg's social media prank even better. Since the release of the first trailer we have seen a TV spot, but there really hasn't been a whole lot of footage released for the highly anticipated movie.

This is David F. Sandberg's first superhero movie and his first big budget project. While the director had fun while making Shazam! and while editing, he admits that it can be a bit tedious at times when compared to projects with smaller budgets. But, that is to be expected now that he has dipped his toe into the mainstream. He explains.

"It's quite a marathon -- like, it's a lot of work. It's a very different way of working, just because you have to do all these pre-bits and plan everything months in advance. Then when you're shooting it, it's not always as fun as shooting a small movie, cause like you have to shoot... like today, we're shooting this little piece, and this little piece, because this piece is like a unit, this is on blue screen, this is CGI, and it's a lot of things to keep track of. So the shooting is not always fun but the result is so much more awesome than when you have these kinds of resources."

As for what we're going to see in the upcoming Shazam! trailer, that is unknown at this time. But, DC fans are more than likely hoping that Billy Batson's family, aka the Shazam family, will be revealed. While we don't know what David F. Sandberg has in store for us, we won't have to wait very long to see all of this new footage that everybody has been asking for. With that being said, the weekend might seem pretty long for some hardcore fans.

Shazam! hits theaters on April 5th, which is right in the middle of the Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame releases. This should be an excellent place for the movie to have its own place at the box office and should keep fans out of the discussions about which studio is beating the other or comparing the movies to each other. However, that is inevitable. You can check out the Shazam! trailer tease below, thanks to David F. Sandberg's Twitter account.