Warner Bros.' Shazam! director David F. Sandberg took to social media over the weekend to respond to the wild rumors that Warner Bros. and DC have decided to fire him. In all fairness, nobody really seems to know what's going on within the DCEU, including the actors, so the rumor really isn't all that far-fetched, but the way that it is presented is pretty hilarious and Sandberg definitely saw the humor in the Reddit post that announced that he had been sacked. David F. Sandberg took to Twitter to highlight the latest bit of DCEU news from Reddit and share it to his followers.

Reddit is a place where anybody can pretty much anonymously say whatever they please without much consequence, a far cry from 4chan, but it can still get pretty silly and toxic at times. On the opposite side of the coin, many good leaks have come from Reddit, so it's not to entirely dismiss anything that comes from there as complete fiction, but the post suggesting that director David F. Sandberg has been fired from Shazam! is downright entertaining. The post reads.

"David F. Sandberg has been fired by WB. David S. [sic] Sandberg reportedly wanted to make a dark and gritty, sexy and violent Shazam! movie with a hard R rating, but after reading the script, they tore it apart and kicked him out of their office."

The amusing post goes on to say that Zack Snyder has retired from Hollywood as well. David F. Sandberg was quick to find the humor in the situation and shared the post with his followers.

Over the weekend, David F. Sandberg was either reading /r/DCEUleaks or someone alerted him to the hilarious post. Sandberg simply tweeted, "Reading /r/DCEUleaks on reddit is the best," with a screenshot of the false report. It's funny and frightening that some actually believed the post and thought that Sandberg was legitimately getting fired from Shazam!. Regardless, it's refreshing to see somebody from the DCEU respond to one of those whacky rumors in a humorous tone.

What made the idea behind the initial post semi-believable is the fact that numerous reports have surfaced regarding the future of the DCEU after the so-called box office failure of the Justice League movie. Many speculate that the DCEU is in limbo after they thought that Justice League was going to come out and smash records, paving the way for the Flashpoint movie as well as other DCEU projects that are all in various stages of development. However, Shazam! is ready to start filming early next year and ready to roll, with David F. Sandberg still on board to direct, despite the rumors.

Shazam! won't hit theaters until April of 2019 and the movie has yet to begin production, but the wait is sure to go by quick, especially since we have set photos and first glimpses at the characters to look forward to in the not so distant future. More casting is underway as well, but expect more news to drop soon. Zachary Levi has been cast as Shazam and he has said that the tone of the movie will be similar to Tom Hank's Big, mixed with a superhero story. While we wait for more official news, check out the Reddit rumor regarding the director of Shazam! via David F. Sandberg's Twitter account below.