As director David F. Sandberg has been teasing that we might see what he's been cooking up for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, fans have been chomping at the bit. They did not disappoint! David F. Sandberg has been working until the wee hours to bring fans a taste of what's to come. What we got is new footage including a good look at the sequel. Check it out!

Sandberg has been keeping us abreast of the progress through the process, down to the up-all-night editing sessions. Here he is showing fans his dedication and excitement to see the finished product. "Making temp VFX in my post-production office. Still using my old copy of Action Essentials 2 from VideoCopilot (especially for smoke during Shazam transformations). Post-production office has no windows (I got really spoiled with my pre-production office seen on the second image). But I still prefer this one since it's in LA and I get to sleep in my own bed every night."

Fans echoed each other asking. "We gonna see any goodies at fandome? ????"; and "Can we expect a teaser at the DC fandome ? ???? Also will you be there ,in the Shazam 2 panel ???"; and "Vfx on shazam 2 ???? teaser in fandome." He fans were pumped! "Can't wait to see u guys at DC FanDome in 3-4 weeks."

Earlier this year, he gave us a family photo, revealing that Mary appears to be played by Grace Fulton, captioning with, "Don't know how long we can keep the new suits from leaking so here's a pic I took the other day."

Don’t know how long we can keep the new suits from leaking so here’s a pic I took the other day pic.twitter.com/41wStJ6oe2 — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) June 21, 2021

He cleared things up for fans asking about the change, explaining, "Yes, Grace now plays both parts. But her hair and makeup is slightly different when she's super so nobody will ever recognize her. Hey, it works for Wonder Woman!"

Zachary Levi, returning as Shazam, is joined by Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu. Zegler, Mirren, and Liu will be serving as the villains of the movie, playing the three daughters of Atlas. Other cast members include Faithe Herman, Meagan Good, Grace Fulton, and Ian Chen.

Zachary has been pumped since the beginning! Posting on Instagram in May, "Shazam: Fury of the Gods is officially underway! So grateful to @wbpictures @[email protected] et al for seeing the 16 year old inside me and believing he could be their Big Red Cheese. Actual 16 year old me would be shitting himself if he knew what his future was gonna hold. I legit sit around and just feel overcome with gratitude when I allow myself to look back thru my life and see all the countless blessings.

The unearthly and immense amount of protection, provision, and providence God has orchestrated in my life. All of you, my friends and family who have lifted me up and supported me since I was doing school and community theater. You've known me since I was 16. We did it y'all. We're doing it. And honestly, wouldn't I just shit myself?? ???? Well, I know one thing for sure. 16 year old me would be straight up rockin these kicks. Ain't no doubt. They'd be right next to my @airwalk 's made out of Tennis ball material. If you know, you know. ???????????? @shazammovie (Sneaks by @geekyblinders ????) #lightningwithmyhands#cannedheatinmyheels"

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently slated to arrive in theaters on June 2 2023.