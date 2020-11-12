Not much is yet known about upcoming DC sequel Shazam 2! Fury of the Gods, other than the fact we're going to have to wait a long to see it, but star of the first Shazam! movie, Mark Strong, is hopeful that he will be asked to return. While he admits he does not know much more than anyone else about the follow-up, he can't wait to get the call and suit up once again as the villainous Dr. Thaddeus Sivana.

"I had such a great time on the first one and it turned out to be such a success. I'm just waiting to hear. I think the script is in development and they're trying to get ready to do it. Obviously, it's been interrupted by this [situation], so things are on hold until such time as it can be filmed safely. At the moment, it's all under wraps. I honestly know very little about it. It's not that I don't want to tell you anything about it. It's just that I don't actually know very much about it."

What we do know is that Shazam! Fury of the Gods will reunite star Zachary Levi with director David F. Sandberg and screenwriter Henry Gayden. Both Asher Angel, who played Billy Batson and Jack Dylan Grazer, who played best friend Freddy Freeman will return, along with the rest of the Shazam Family.

The sequel was recently delayed and will now not hit screens until June 2nd, 2023. Despite the change, Zachary Levi, who will be returning in the title role, has revealed that the plan is to shoot the comic book sequel in the first half of next year.

One movie that Mark Strong was able to provide a few more details for was upcoming Disney prequel Cruella. Despite wrapping up filming at the end of last year, not much has really been revealed about the live-action origin story of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil. Titled Cruella, the movie will chart the beginning of the famous Disney villain, with Strong providing some insight into what hooked him into the project. "What the film does, which is brilliant, is try to throw a light on where the Cruella that we think we know has come from," he said. "It's a development story, as you see Cruella grow into the Cruella de Vil that we know and love to hate."

Cruella is set in the punk rock scene of 1970s London and follows young fashion designer Cruella de Vil who becomes obsessed with dogs' skins, especially dalmatians, until she eventually becomes the ruthless and terrifying legend that we all love to hate. Cruella is directed by I, Tonya's Craig Gillespie from a screenplay written by Aline Brosh McKenna (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Jez Butterworth (Ford v Ferrari), Kelly Marcel (Venom), and Tony McNamara (The Favourite), as well as Dana Fox and Steve Zissis.

Strong plays a character named Boris in Cruella with Emma Stone taking on the lead role of notorious criminal Cruella de Vil. The movie also features Emma Thompson as the Baroness, Paul Walter Hauser as Horace, Joel Fry as Jasper, Emily Beecham as Anita, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Tabitha, and Jamie Demetriou as Gerald. Cruella is currently scheduled to be released on May 28, 2021. This comes to us from Collider.