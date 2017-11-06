Shazam! is coming together in a hurry after sitting in development for a very long time. Now, the long-gestating DC superhero flick has finally found its young Billy Batson. Asher Angel, best known for his work on Disney Channel's series Andi Mack, has been cast to play Billy Batson in Shazam, which is the next DC movie going into production.

Asher Angel is a relative newcomer, but given the fact that Billy Batson is a young kid in the world of DC Comics, that was likely always going to be the case when casting the part for the Shazam movie. Angel will star alongside Zachary Levi (Chuck), who was recently cast to play the titular hero in Shazam. Billy Batson can transform into an adult superhero by uttering the magic word "Shazam!" The word is an acronym of 6 Greek elders; Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury. He's gifted with amazing strength, speed, flight, and other such powers.

This is sure to be a very unique adventure within the world of the DCEU. Not only because Shazam is Earth's mightiest mortal, who happens to be a young kid, but because of who's making the movie. David F. Sandberg, who's known for his horror offerings Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation, is set to direct Shazam. The director took to Instagram to confirm Asher Angel's casting, with a picture of Zachary Levi holding up a picture of Asher Angel to show how similar they look.

"I was hoping to break the news about @asherdovangel last week with this photo but had to wait a bit."

Things have been coming together for Shazam quite quickly over the past couple of weeks. Not only have Billy Batson and Shazam been cast, but Mark Strong (Kingsman: The Golden Circle) is reportedly in talks to play the movie's villain. Grace Fulton (Annabelle: Creation) has also been added to the cast. With production scheduled to start in February, it's no wonder that the cast is starting to take shape. There's still no indication when we may see Shazam crossover with the other DCEU heroes, but it's pretty much an inevitability, assuming the movie doesn't bomb. Though, it should be noted that Shazam is being developed by New Line, which is a division of Warner Bros. and not Warner Bros. proper, as is the case with the other DCEU movies, like Justice League.

Though Dwayne Johnson isn't going to appear as Black Adam in Shazam, which was originally expected to be the case, Variety reiterates that the studio is developing a standalone Black Adam movie that will feature The Rock as the DC villain. Shazam is currently slated to arrive in theaters on April 5, 2019. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as more information on the project is made available. You can check out director David F. Sandberg's Instagram post for yourself below.