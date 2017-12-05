The hype for Shazam! is starting to build in a big way. After years of development, the Shazam movie is finally moving forward, with filming expected to begin in February. It was recently revealed that Zachary Levi (Chuck) has been tapped to play the titular hero. While speaking at a recent fan convention, Levi spoke a bit about the upcoming DC movie, revealing that he feels this could be DC's Guardians of the Galaxy, in a sense.

Zachary Levi was recently a guest at the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest in San Jose. During the Q&A portion of his panel, he talked about how Shazam could possibly do for DC movies what Guardians of the Galaxy did for Marvel movies. Not so much in terms of being the same kind of movie, but in terms of audience reaction and overall feel. Here's what he had to say about it.

"James Gunn and the gang killed it. It brought so much heart and humor and I think it was kind of this dark horse that took everyone by storm. I think Shazam kind of has the possibility to do that, because Shazam is not, for all intents and purposes, it's not Supes (Superman), it's not Batman, it's not Wonder Woman. If you look at most Justice League montages or Justice League posts, Shazam is not necessarily one of the characters you put on there, except he is in the Justice League, so if we do well enough..."

If Shazam really can do for DC what Guardians did for Marvel, it would be a huge win. As Zachary Levi mentions, it's not a guaranteed thing that Shazam will team up with the Justice League in the future. However, if the movie does well, there's no reason we won't see the original Captain Marvel taking out some bad guys alongside Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman. As for what to expect from the movie? Here's what Levi was able to say, without revealing too much.

"Shazam gets to be a fun, jovial, because he is, he's Billy Batson, he's 13. It's the movie BIG but with superpowers, which I'm beyond stoked about. By the way, for those Shazam purists out there, and I know there are many of you out there, I understand that the S in his name stands for the Wisdom of Solomon, and that's a difficult thing to believe when you're playing the 13-year old in you who's not as wise as Solomon."

Shazm is set for release in April of 2019 and is being directed by David F. Sandberg (Lights Out). In addition to Zachary Levi, Asher Angel has been cast to play the 13-year-old Billy Batson, who transforms into the powerful DC hero by saying the word, Shazam! If nothing else, this appearance at the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest shows that Levi is very passionate about the movie and that he knows his stuff.