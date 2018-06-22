It's almost July, which means that it's almost time for San Diego Comic-Con. Although it's not very far away, people are still counting the days. Shazam! director David F. Sandberg appears to be just as excited as everybody else after his latest post on social media, which has led to rumors that the very first footage of the movie will debut that weekend. There have been unconfirmed reports about the first trailer for Shazam! dropping at Comic-Con over the last few weeks, and now Sandberg's latest post is prompting many to believe that those reports are true.

David F. Sandberg took to Twitter to post a doodle of himself impatiently waiting for San Diego Comic-Con. We know that https://movieweb.com/dceu-movie-process-warner-bros-boss/Warner Bros. and DC Films are going to premiere the very first Aquaman trailer that weekend and a Comic-Con debut from Shazam! doesn't seem too far off. If that does happen, it's more than likely that it will remain exclusive for those lucky enough to be in attendance. However, at the very least, we could get a good look at Zachary Levi in the suit shared online for the first time.

In addition to Aquaman, Gal Gadot is expected to make an appearance to promote Wonder Woman 1984 as well. The actress is reportedly bringing a "surprise" to Comic-Con this year, which could be some very early footage from the highly anticipated sequel, or perhaps our first look at Kristen Wiig as Cheetah. The latter seems to be the most plausible since production has just started on Wonder Woman 2. On the other hand, Shazam! wrapped production in the beginning of May, giving plenty of time to put together some footage to bring to Comic-Con.

Shazam! fans have been anxiously waiting to see star Zachary Levi in live-action ever since the project was announced. Leaked set photos hinted at the costume, but we weren't able to get a decent look. And then there was the teaser poster that was shown at CinemaCon in Las Vegas back in April, but it also just gave a tiny bit of a peek. Basically, David F. Sandberg could come down to San Diego Comic-Con and show the first image of Levi in full costume and fans would probably be just as happy as seeing any footage from Shazam!

Things are starting to fire up for DC and Shazam! is at the forefront at this time. David F. Sandberg's work on Annabelle: Creation have many curious to see what he was able to pull off for the DC superhero. Plus, DC fans as a whole are waiting to see if Henry Cavill shows up as Superman in the film. The actor has done a bit of teasing about the appearance over the last several months, but that obviously wouldn't get announced at Comic-Con. If Cavill ends up having a cameo in Shazam! it'll be huge news. While we wait to see what San Diego Comic-Con has in store for everybody, you can see impatient tweet below, thanks to David F. Sandberg's Twitter account.