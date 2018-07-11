DC fans were holding out hope that Black Adam would make some kind of appearance in Shazam!, but action mega star Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he will not be in the movie. David F. Sandberg was asked about Johnson's Black Adam character when he first signed on to direct the project and admitted that there were scripts where the character was involved, but stated that he would not be making an appearance in his version of Shazam! However, DC fans were still hopeful that the director was just offering a misdirect.

In a new interview, Dwayne Johnson was asked about his involvement in Shazam! and he confirmed David F. Sandberg's comment from a year ago. Johnson says that Black Adam will not be in the upcoming movie while also mentioning that he doesn't know what DC has planned for his character. If Black Adam ends up getting a standalone movie, it will more than likely end up with the character running into Shazam. Johnson had this to say.

"I'm not in that one. It's Shazam and Black Adam and, with the way the DC universe works, we should - in theory - meet up on the big screen. But who knows."

Dwayne Johnson was cast as Black Adam in the early 2000s when New Line was going to make a live-action Shazam! movie. The project was later scrapped, but Johnson signed on again to play the character in 2017 for a standalone movie. Judging from Johnson's comments, it seems that he might be unsure of the status of the film at this time. There has been a lot of changes behind-the-scenes at Warner Bros. and DC Films, so the standalone movie could be in limbo at the moment.

Dwayne Johnson also revealed that he will not be running for president in the 2020 election. The actor says that there's too much to learn before then and he's far too busy pumping out blockbusters to give a presidential run the attention that it deserves. It's an odd day when Johnson ends up having to say things aren't happening. Usually, it's full steam ahead, with many wondering if the man ever takes a break from his intense work schedule. No Rock president and no Black Adam in Shazam! makes for an interesting day.

Shazam! will make an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con in just a few weeks. Director David F. Sandberg has been teasing that he'll be there, but he has not confirmed what will be shown. Since a first look at the Shazam suit was released today, it seems likely that those lucky enough to be in attendance at Hall H this year will get their first look at Shazam! footage. Again, this has not been confirmed by anybody at DC or Warner Bros., so we'll just have to wait and see. Head over to Syfy Wire to read more of what Dwayne Johnson had to say about Black Adam.